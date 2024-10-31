US Election 2024: Harris on Biden’s ‘Garbage’ remark says she stands firm against voter criticism

  • In response to recent remarks made by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized her strong opposition to criticizing anyone based on their voting choices.

Ravi Hari
Updated31 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., on October 30, 2024. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., on October 30, 2024. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday addressed President Joe Biden’s recent “garbage” remarks, affirming her commitment to representing all Americans regardless of political affiliation and clarifying her stance on voter criticism. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force Two, Harris distanced herself from any perceived slight against Trump voters, emphasizing inclusivity and her long-standing dedication to serving the entire electorate.

“First of all, he clarified his comments. But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris said. “The work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. And as president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not.”

In her statements, Harris underscored her disagreement with any critique based on voting intentions, stating, “I believe that the work I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. That is my responsibility, and that’s the kind of work that I’ve done my entire career. And I take it very seriously.”

Harris’s remarks follow a political backlash from a video call where President Biden, in a conversation with the nonprofit group Voto Latino, referred to “garbage” in a comment that some Republican critics interpreted as targeting Trump’s voter base.

Biden’s comments have since fueled GOP criticisms, with former President Donald Trump’s campaign team quickly alleging that the president was disparaging Trump’s supporters.

Also Read | Trump or Harris – when exactly will we know who the next US President is?

The White House, however, offered a clarification, explaining that Biden was referencing specific comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who recently sparked controversy by calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during a Trump rally.

Also Read | Harris’s no-nonsense response to rally interruptions: ‘Right now, I am speaking’

Biden’s clarification emphasized that he was condemning divisive and offensive rhetoric rather than attacking a segment of the American electorate. The White House released a transcript of the remarks, noting a grammatical clarification that may have led to the confusion, as Biden referred to “his supporter’s” actions, which some took to mean “his supporters” in general.

Also Read | Inside Donald Trump & Kamala Harris’ net worth — 8 billion vs 8 million

The fallout over Biden’s “garbage” comments has continued to ripple across the political landscape, highlighting a deep divide between the current administration’s push for inclusivity and Trump’s more confrontational approach. Harris, in her remarks, sought to reaffirm the administration’s commitment to unity, urging Americans to focus on shared goals and aspirations.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Harris on Biden’s ‘Garbage’ remark says she stands firm against voter criticism

