Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday addressed President Joe Biden's recent "garbage" remarks, affirming her commitment to representing all Americans regardless of political affiliation and clarifying her stance on voter criticism. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force Two, Harris distanced herself from any perceived slight against Trump voters, emphasizing inclusivity and her long-standing dedication to serving the entire electorate.

“First of all, he clarified his comments. But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," Harris said. “The work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. And as president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not."

In her statements, Harris underscored her disagreement with any critique based on voting intentions, stating, "I believe that the work I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. That is my responsibility, and that's the kind of work that I've done my entire career. And I take it very seriously."

Harris’s remarks follow a political backlash from a video call where President Biden, in a conversation with the nonprofit group Voto Latino, referred to “garbage" in a comment that some Republican critics interpreted as targeting Trump’s voter base.

Biden’s comments have since fueled GOP criticisms, with former President Donald Trump’s campaign team quickly alleging that the president was disparaging Trump’s supporters.

The White House, however, offered a clarification, explaining that Biden was referencing specific comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who recently sparked controversy by calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally.

Biden’s clarification emphasized that he was condemning divisive and offensive rhetoric rather than attacking a segment of the American electorate. The White House released a transcript of the remarks, noting a grammatical clarification that may have led to the confusion, as Biden referred to “his supporter’s" actions, which some took to mean “his supporters" in general.