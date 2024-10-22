US Election 2024: Donald Trump focused on himself; ‘It is time to turn the page,’ says Kamala Harris at Atlanta rally

  • Kamala Harris urged voters to reject former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, emphasized the Democrats' focus on the future and highlighted the importance of abortion rights.

Ravi Hari
Published22 Oct 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Kamala Harris connecting the tragic death of Amber Thurman, who died waiting for treatment due to restrictive abortion laws, to Donald Trump's policies. AP photo
Kamala Harris connecting the tragic death of Amber Thurman, who died waiting for treatment due to restrictive abortion laws, to Donald Trump’s policies. AP photo(AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris rallied support from attendees at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend, urging voters to reject Republican former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Harris emphasized that Democrats are focused on the future while accusing Trump of being “only focused on himself” and “the past”. “It is time to turn the page,” she declared.

Harris highlights abortion rights at Atlanta rally

During the rally, Harris addressed people, emphasizing the importance of reproductive rights and condemning former President Donald Trump for his callous remarks regarding the grieving family of Amber Thurman, a Georgia mother who died after waiting 20 hours for treatment due to complications from an abortion pill.

Also Read | CBS rejects Trump’s claims of editing allegations regarding Harris interview

The Vice President connected Thurman’s death to Georgia's restrictive abortion laws, enacted after the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was influenced by three justices appointed by Trump.

“Donald Trump still refuses to take any accountability for the pain and suffering he has caused,” Harris stated.

Also Read | Harris vs Trump — battle for presidency heats up; find out who’s ahead

The life of Thurman, who faced severe delays in obtaining medical care, has become a focal point in Harris' campaign, showing the real-world consequences of restrictive abortion policies. Thurman's family was present at the rally.

Also Read | Vance proposes new slogan for Harris campaign: ‘Nothing comes to mind’

Harris criticized Trump's recent comment during a Fox News Channel town hall. When asked about the Thurman family participating in a media call, Trump stated, “We’ll get better ratings, I promise.” In response, Harris asked at the rally, “Where is the compassion?” She went on to state that Trump continuously belittles the sorrow of grieving families. “What we see continually from Donald Trump is exactly what that clip shows," she said. “He belittles their sorrow, making it about himself and his television ratings. It is cruel.”

Also Read | Barack Obama ridicules Trump’s long speeches, dubs them ‘just word salads’

As the election approaches, Harris is focusing on the issue of reproductive rights to gather support for the Democratic party, promising to restore a national right to abortion if Democrats secure the presidency and gain additional congressional seats.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Donald Trump focused on himself; ‘It is time to turn the page,’ says Kamala Harris at Atlanta rally

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.