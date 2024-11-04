The US prepares for a closely contested presidential election with Trump and Harris making final appeals to undecided voters. Over 75 million Americans have voted early. Trump criticises Harris and the Biden administration while vowing to restore the country to a ‘golden age.’

The United States is set to experience one of the closest presidential elections in decades on Tuesday, with Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris making final pushes to win over undecided voters in critical battleground states.

According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, which monitors early and mail-in voting nationwide, over 75 million Americans had already voted as of Sunday.

In questioning the counting process in the 2020 presidential election, Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he shouldn't have "left" the White House, bringing back apprehensions that he may not accept the outcome if he loses the race to Harris, PTI reported.

In his speech, Trump criticized the Biden administration's immigration policy, asserting that the country's borders were secure during his time in the White House.

“We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because... we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Trump refused to concede the 2020 election and unsuccessfully filed a series of court cases in challenging the outcome.

In the rally, Trump also targeted Harris and accused the Democratic Party of being a "corrupt machine".

“It's all corrupt. She is corrupt. She is a corrupt person. I am running against a totally corrupt person," he alleged.

“I am really not running against her. I am running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party."

Pennsylvania has emerged as the most critical of the seven battleground states, holding 19 electoral votes, followed by North Carolina and Georgia with 16 each, Michigan with 15, and Arizona with 11. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes, while Nevada has six.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump promised to bring about "a new golden age" in the US if elected, vowing to "fix the misdeeds" of the Biden-Harris administration. He is also scheduled to hold rallies in North Carolina and Georgia, while Harris is campaigning in Michigan.

At an event in Detroit, Harris emphasised that it is up to the American people to determine the nation's future, warning that Trump could be harmful to the country.

Election Day offers voters the chance to reject "chaos, fear and hate", she said.

“In two days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come," she said.

"I see a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward. As I travel, I see Americans from so-called red states and so-called blue states who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice," Harris added.

The Democratic Party leader also invoked God and said His plan is to “heal us and bring us together as one nation" but that it is not enough, adding “we must act" to realise the plan.