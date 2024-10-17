US Election 2024: JD Vance shares Trump’s blunt humour in Pennsylvania rally: ‘Yeah, my wife hates it too’

JD Vance recounted that when Trump inquired about his wife Usha's thoughts on his political career, she responded diplomatically, commending his dedication to public service.

Ravi Hari
Published17 Oct 2024, 04:47 PM IST
JD Vance expressed his appreciation for Trump's candidness
JD Vance expressed his appreciation for Trump's candidness(AP)

US Election 2024: At a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening, Ohio Senator JD Vance shared a lighthearted story from his first family meeting with former President Donald Trump. 

Vance, Trump’s running mate for the upcoming US presidential election in November, recounted a moment that showcased Trump’s trademark bluntness.

The Veep nominee said that during the gathering, Trump inquired about his wife, Usha, and her thoughts on his political career.

He described Usha’s response as perfectly diplomatic, saying, “If anybody knows my wife, it’s like the perfect Usha answer. She said, ‘Well, sir, my husband really loves public service, we love the state of Ohio, and I’m just really thrilled to be able to help him out where I can.’”

Vance said Trump, known for his candid humour, responded with a quip about his own wife, Melania: “Yeah, my wife hates it too.”

Vance went on to express his appreciation for Trump’s style, noting, “That’s what I love about Trump—he finds the real truth in something, and whether you want him to say it or not, he just points his finger right at it.”

Usha Chilukuri Vance: A brief profile

Usha Chilukuri Vance is an attorney and the wife of Ohio Senator JD Vance. She was born to Indian immigrant parents and grew up in a suburb of San Diego, California.

Usha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in History from Yale University and a Master's in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge.

In her legal career, she clerked for Supreme Court Justices prior to their nominations to the Court. In addition to her legal work, Usha played a crucial role in organising her husband’s thoughts on societal issues in rural white America. This collaboration contributed to the writing of his best-selling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which was later adapted into a film by Ron Howard in 2020.

Following JD Vance's selection as Trump’s VP candidate, she resigned from her corporate role at a law firm.

Usha and JD Vance met at Yale Law School and married in Kentucky in 2014. The couple have three children.

