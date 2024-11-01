US Election 2024: Jennifer Lopez fires back at Trump - ‘It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans offended’

  • Jennifer Lopez calls out former President Donald Trump for offensive remarks about Puerto Ricans at his recent MSG rally. Lopez declared that Trump’s actions affect 'every Latino in this country' and urged voters to rally behind Kamala Harris.

Ravi Hari
Published1 Nov 2024, 05:51 PM IST
US singer Jennifer Lopez speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US singer Jennifer Lopez speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, delivering a powerful message to Latino voters. She urged them to make their voices heard in the upcoming election and condemned former President Donald Trump for promoting division and failing to address offensive remarks about Puerto Ricans made at his recent Madison Square Garden rally.

Jennifer Lopez’s comments came shortly after Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a derogatory joke, calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Trump attempted to distance himself from the remark but has faced backlash from Puerto Rican.

“It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character,” Lopez said, expressing the broader impact of the comment on the Latino community. She criticized Trump, stating, “He has consistently worked to divide us. At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels.”

Also Read | Biden clarifies ’Garbage’ remark. What has the US President said

With a focus on uniting voters, Lopez urged the crowd to support Harris, whom she described as “the only candidate that wants to raise the minimum wage and make college more affordable,” while also highlighting Harris’s commitment to protecting the Department of Education and expanding access to healthcare. Harris’s opponent Trump, Lopez noted, “wants to kill the Affordable Care Act and eliminate the Department of Education.”

Also Read | Will Donald Trump challenge results again, if he loses US election 2024?

Jennifer Lopez spoke passionately about Harris’s vision, especially in advocating for immigrants, workers, and women. “Kamala Harris is running for the people who dream, for the parents working overtime, the kids studying by streetlight, the teenagers practicing in the basement,” she said. “Kamala will fight for our freedom – the freedom of immigrants and immigrant families to chase the American dream, the freedom of workers to afford housing, education, food, and life’s essentials, and the freedom of women to choose what we do with our body.”

Emphasizing the impact of Latino voters, Lopez addressed the crowd: “You are the ones who are going to send the message that Nevada is Harris country.” She described this rally as “the most important stage” of her career, recognizing the monumental choices facing America and calling on voters to come together in unity and purpose.

Also Read | ‘Will protect Hindu Americans against anti-religion agenda,’ says Trump

JLo left the audience with a message of hope and empowerment: “I believe in the power of our community. I believe in the power of all our votes. I believe that together we are the difference in this election.”

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 05:51 PM IST
