US Election 2024: Just a week before the US Presidential Elections, President Joe Biden unintentionally brought himself back into the political limelight with his comments defending Puerto Ricans during a virtual event.

His response to a comedian's disparaging remark about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally has given Trump a chance to divert attention from his own contentious campaign strategies.

Biden criticised the comedian's description of Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage," asserting that the people of Puerto Rico are “good, decent, and honourable."

However, his defence sparked a political uproar, detracting from Vice President Kamala Harris's key closing speech on Tuesday evening, ANI reported.

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico 'a floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something... I don't know the Puerto Rican that I know... or Puerto Rico where I'm--in my home state of Delaware--they're good, decent, honourable people," Biden said during his virtual remarks in a get-out-the-vote call meant to help Harris.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said, adding, “His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable and it's un-American."

The White House quickly attempted to clarify Biden's remarks, stating he was referring to the "hateful rhetoric" at the Trump rally rather than the former president's supporters. Biden himself took to social media to explain that his use of "garbage" referred to the comments made about Puerto Rico, not to Trump's supporters.

“Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporters at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage--which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation," Biden wrote on X.

Biden's remarks drew immediate parallels to Hillary Clinton's infamous “basket of deplorables" comment in 2016, which became a rallying cry for Trump and his supporters. In the aftermath, Harris felt compelled to address the controversy on Wednesday, emphasising her belief in representing all voters, regardless of their political affiliations, CNN reported.

"Listen, I think, first of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," the Democratic nominee said. "You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not," Harris said.

"I am sincere in what I mean: when elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me, and address their needs and their desires," she added.

How did Trump make 'garbage' an opportunity? Donald Trump descended the steps of his Boeing 757, crossed a rain-soaked tarmac, and awkwardly climbed into the passenger seat of a white garbage truck emblazoned with his name, AP reported.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a garbage truck, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, U.S., October 30, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The former president, once famed for his reality TV flair, aimed to highlight a comment made by President Joe Biden the previous day, which implied that Trump’s supporters were “garbage."

Trump has seized on this remark to target his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, leveraging it as a powerful talking point in his campaign.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump said, wearing an orange and yellow safety vest over his white dress shirt and red tie. "This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."