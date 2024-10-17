US Election 2024: Kamala Harris calls out Trump’s ‘fear-mongering tactics’, accuses him of sabotaging immigration reform

Harris raised concerns about Trump's fitness for office, citing remarks from national security officials who deem him “unfit and dangerous”. She addressed immigration reform, accusing Trump of sabotaging a bipartisan bill, and emphasized the importance of providing real solutions to voters.

Ravi Hari
Published17 Oct 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, (Getty Images via AFP)
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, (Getty Images via AFP)

United States Vice President & Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in her first Fox News interview on Wednesday evening, addressed key issues impacting the 2024 presidential election. Speaking from Pennsylvania, she outlined her vision for leadership, criticized former President Donald Trump's track record, and stressed the importance of practical solutions for immigration reform.

Harris promises fresh leadership

Harris emphasized her commitment to offering a distinct vision for the future. “My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” Harris declared, asserting her intention to bring a new approach to leadership. “Like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas,” she stated, positioning herself as a representative of a new generation of leaders.

Harris raises concerns over Trump’s fitness for Presidency

In a pointed criticism of former President & Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, Harris expressed serious concerns about his suitability for a potential second term. She stated, “I think the American people have a concern about Donald Trump.” 

Harris further reinforced, saying, “The people that know him best, including leaders of our National Security community, have all spoken out.” She noted that even individuals who worked closely with Trump, including those in the Oval Office and the situation room, have expressed their reservations about his capabilities. “They have said he is unfit and dangerous,” she added.

Harris criticizes Trump’s record on military and fear-mongering tactics

Harris also focused on Trump's handling of military issues and his election strategy. “During Donald Trump’s administration, we had an American military base that was attacked, where American soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries, and Donald Trump dismissed them as headaches,” Harris stated.

Also, Harris accused Trump of using fear as a campaign strategy, noting, “He has spent $20 million on ads to create fear among voters.” She asserted that Trump lacks a substantive plan for addressing the needs of the American people, adding, “He actually has no plan in this election that is about focusing on the needs of the American people.”

Harris criticizes Trump for blocking Bipartisan Immigration Bill

Harris addressed immigration reform, highlighting a bipartisan border bill from February that aims to strengthen immigration and asylum laws. She accused the former President of undermining the Bill, stating, “Trump told Republicans to kill the bill because he preferred to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem.”

Harris emphasized the importance of addressing immigration issues, saying, “In this election, this is rightly a discussion that the American people want to have.” She pointed out that voters are seeking real solutions, adding, “They want a president of the United States who’s not playing political games with the issue but actually is focused on fixing it.”

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 06:41 PM IST
      Popular in News

