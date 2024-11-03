US Election 2024: As Election Day approaches on 5 November 2024, the competition between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is heating up, especially in vital swing states. Both candidates are making final pushes in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested presidential race.

Approximately 244 million people are eligible to vote in the upcoming US presidential election on 5 November. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in most states, although times may vary. In 2020, about two-thirds of these eligible voters participated. The outcome of the next presidential election will hinge less on the national voter turnout and more on a few thousand voters in key battleground or swing states.

Here is all you need to know before the world's biggest economy goes to vote: