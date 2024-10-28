US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan rallied support for Trump, calling him the hero America needs. His jibe at Kamala Harris drew laughter from the crowd but sparked controversy, highlighting the divisive political climate.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Hulk Hogan speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Hulk Hogan speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP)

At Donald Trump's New York rally, which mostly was just about nonstop attacks on Kamala Harris, professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan took a not-so-subtle jibe at the Democratic candidate.

Referencing the viral Hawk Tuah video, Hogan spitted into the microphone to mimic a comedic sound effect, and said, “When I hear Kamala speak… it sounds like a script from Hollywood with a really, really [spitting sound] bad actress!”

Although Hogan's remark and imitation resonated with the audience, eliciting applause and laughter, it led to a big controversy.

Also Read | Racist comments at Trump rally: Harris gets support from Puerto Rican stars

Watch here:

Also Read | US News Today Live Updates on : Racist comments at Donald Trump rally: Kamala Harris gets support from Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin

"All of a sudden, she flips, she flops, she spins and turns around and acts like she was going to be the damn hero," Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said.

"But we all know Trump is the only man that can fix this country today, and with Trump as our commander in chief, peace through strength will fix all of our problems in the Middle East."

The wrestler was opening the rally for Trump, he began with the classic wrestling bravado, proclaiming, "This is the house that Hulkamania built!" He then romanticized body-slamming opponents and roused the crowd of "Trump-a-maniacs." Hogan's speech paid tribute to Trump's "real Americans," portraying the assembled supporters as champions of Trump's vision for America.

Hogan has been in Donald Trump’s corner since he spoke at the Republican National Convention in July.

Also Read | Trump doubts his chance of winning US polls, mad with daughter Ivanka over...

“You know something, Trump-a-maniacs? I don’t see no stinking Nazis in here. I don’t see no stinking domestic terrorists in here. The only thing that I see in here are a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans, brother. You know what I hear in my president and our president Donald Trump, he sounds for real, brother,” he declared.

Trump's rally signified a comeback to an iconic NYC venue, attracting a blend of celebrities and vocal supporters who advocated for his political message.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.95
    02:34 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.65 (8.7%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.55
    02:34 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.05 (-0.46%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.20
    02:34 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.35 (-0.5%)

    Indus Towers share price

    346.65
    02:34 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    11.85 (3.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    365.95
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    33.2 (9.98%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,607.95
    02:25 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    92.9 (3.69%)

    Coforge share price

    7,706.95
    02:25 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -35.25 (-0.46%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,135.25
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -10.65 (-0.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,001.70
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -362.95 (-8.32%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,282.05
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -92.55 (-6.73%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,422.15
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -74.4 (-4.97%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,991.75
    02:22 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -242.9 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    365.95
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    33.2 (9.98%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.70
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.4 (9.15%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    945.00
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    72.5 (8.31%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

    1,341.00
    02:26 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    99.15 (7.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.