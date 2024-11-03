US Election 2024: Kamala Harris to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in final days of campaign

Kamala Harris unexpectedly visited New York to appear on Saturday Night Live before her election against Donald Trump. Her participation aims to engage voters as polls show her gaining traction in Iowa, a key state ahead of Tuesday's presidential election.

Published3 Nov 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made an unexpected trip to New York on Saturday to appear on “Saturday Night Live,” just three days ahead of her election showdown with Republican Donald Trump.

Also Read: US Election 2024 Live: Gaza emerges as ‘top issue’ for many New York Muslims; Michigan Muslims voters swing to Trump

While Harris' campaign did not provide official comment, reporters accompanying her were taken to NBC's headquarters, the network that broadcasts the popular comedy show. Two sources confirmed her participation. The episode is set to air at 11:30 p.m. ET (03:30 GMT), providing a high-profile platform for Harris to connect with voters in the final stretch of the campaign, Reuters reported.

A “Saturday Night Live” appearance would add a surprise jolt ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday.

The long-running "Saturday Night Live" has previously hosted both Democratic candidate Barack Obama and Republican candidate John McCain in 2008, as well as featuring Donald Trump in 2004, long before his political career began.

Earlier on Saturday, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's planes were seen on the tarmac together in Charlotte, North Carolina. This close encounter highlighted the candidates' focus on a select few states where the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election will be determined.

Also Read: US Election 2024: THESE 10 essential things to know before world's most excellent economy goes to vote

It marked the fourth consecutive day that both candidates campaigned in North Carolina. Only seven states, including North Carolina, are considered truly competitive. Interestingly, a recent Des Moines Register poll released on Saturday indicated that Harris has taken a surprising lead in Iowa, a state that Trump won convincingly in the last two elections. This shift in voter sentiment could prove pivotal as the election approaches.

Harris campaigned in Charlotte, North Carolina, with rock star Bon Jovi, while Trump held a rally in suburban Gastonia. It was not clear whether he was on his plane when Harris arrived.

Trump and Harris stuck to familiar themes at their appearances.

Trump said he would deport millions of immigrants if elected and warned that if Harris wins, "Every town in America would be turned into a squalid, dangerous refugee camp."

Campaigning in Atlanta, Harris said Trump would abuse his power if he returns to the White House.

“This is someone who is increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and the man is out for unchecked power," she said.

Also Read: US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence? Here’s what economists say

More than 72 million Americans have already cast ballots, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, short of 2020's record early-voting pace during COVID-19, but still indicating a high level of voter enthusiasm, Reuters reported.

In North Carolina, the western counties that were devastated by Hurricane Helene appeared to be voting at roughly the same rate as the rest of the state, according to Catawba College political science professor Michael Bitzer.

Trump criticised the federal government's response to the disaster and repeated his false claim that aid had been diverted from the state to help immigrants entering the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:53 AM IST
