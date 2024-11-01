US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: With just a few days left until the United States elections, 61.0 million Americans have already cast their votes for the November election.
Voters have participated either by mail or through early in-person voting in the presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.
Notably, North Carolina, which backed former PresidentObama in 2008, has leaned Republican in the last three presidential elections. In 2020, Trump defeated President Joe Biden in the state.
In Georgia, Joe Biden made history four years ago by winning against Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point, marking the first Democratic victory there since Bill Clinton in 1992.
In both Georgia and North Carolina, Harris is ahead among Black likely voters, receiving 84 per cent to 13 per cent in Georgia and 78 per cent to 19 per cent in North Carolina. She also leads among voters with college degrees, garnering 55 percent to 39 percent in Georgia and 53 percent to 42 percent in North Carolina.
Get all the US Election 2024 LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.
US Election 2024 LIVE: Judge declines to block Elon Musk $1 million voter giveaway as billionaire seeks to move case
A Pennsylvania state judge said on Thursday he would not immediately move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to stop Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.
At a hearing in Pennsylvania, Judge Angelo Foglietta said he would place the lawsuit on hold while a federal court considers whether to take up the case.
Musk's bid to move the case frees him to continue the giveaway, because the matter likely won't be resolved until after Tuesday's election.
US Election 2024 LIVE: Republicans ask Pennsylvania court to put on hold decision on mail ballot envelope rules
Republicans wasted no time in appealing a Pennsylvania court decision that would relax the rules for mail ballots, asking the state Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower-court opinion issued one day earlier.
The state and national GOP filed an emergency request that that justices put on hold a Commonwealth Court ruling that envelopes voters use to send in mail ballots don't need to have been accurately hand-dated, as required under state law.
The Republican groups said that if the high court does not stay the order it should at least modify it to say it's not in force for the voting that concludes on Tuesday. (AP)
US Election 2024 LIVE: Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from radical left; strengthen ties with India
Ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, former US President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard the interests of Hindu Americans, protecting them from the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."
In a bid to strengthen ties with India, Trump also expressed his desire to boost partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as a "good friend."
Sharing a post on X, Trump wrote, "We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi." (ANI)
US Election 2024 LIVE: Trump sues CBS over Kamala Harris '60 Minutes' interview
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was misleading, according to a court filing.
The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct. 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war. (Reuters)
US Election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump gambles with late-stage trips to Democratic New Mexico and Virginia
Donald Trump is traveling to New Mexico and Virginia in the campaign's final days, taking a risky detour from the seven battleground states to spend time in places where Republican presidential candidates have not won in decades.
The former president campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday and was scheduled to visit Salem, Virginia, on Saturday.
The Trump team is projecting optimism based in part on early voting numbers and thinks he can be competitive against Democrat Kamala Harris in both states — New Mexico in particular, if he sweeps swing states Nevada and Arizona. That hope comes even though neither New Mexico nor Virginia has been carried by a GOP nominee for the White House since George W. Bush in 2004. (PTI)
US Election 2024 LIVE: Kamala Harris says Trump's comment on women 'is offensive to everybody'
Kamala Harris said Thursday that Donald Trump’s comment that he would protect women whether they “like it or not" shows that the Republican presidential nominee does not understand women’s rights “to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies."
“I think it’s offensive to everybody, by the way," Harris said before she set out to spend the day campaigning in the Western battleground states of Arizona and Nevada.
She followed up those remarks at her rally in Phoenix: “He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what’s in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly. But we trust women." (AP)
US Election 2024 LIVE: Over 60 million cast early votes; Harris and Trump in tight contest in Georgia, North Carolina
With just a few days to go for the United States elections, a staggering 61.0 million Americans have already made their voices heard by casting their ballots in the November election, according to a report by CNN.
Notably, voters have cast their ballots either by mail or through early in-person voting for the presidential elections between Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat and former President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Meanwhile, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS, the presidential race is heating up in Georgia and North Carolina, with the latest polls showing a neck-and-neck contest between Harris and Trump. (ANI)
The former President also condemned the violence against the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos."