US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Bitter rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump launched their final campaign blitz on Monday, both targeting crucial Pennsylvania in what has been described as the tightest and most volatile US presidential election in memory.
If elected, Harris would make history as the first female president in the United States 248-year history, as well as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent, to hold the office. While Harris and her campaign have downplayed the focus on gender and race to avoid alienating potential supporters, the historical significance of her win would be profound.
Republican Trump is confident of a “landslide" victory as he seeks a dramatic return to the White House, while Democrat Harris claims that "momentum" is on her side in her bid to become America's first female president.
On the other hand, a Trump victory would mark a different kind of historical milestone. He would be the first person convicted of a felony to be elected to the U.S. presidency, having faced 34 felony counts in a New York hush-money case just over five months ago.
Right-wing tech mogul Elon Musk has stirred controversy with his $1 million giveaways to registered voters, while Kamala Harris has leaned on the star power of former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and singer Beyoncé to boost her campaign.
In contrast, outgoing President Biden has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail since making headlines for referring to Trump’s supporters as “garbage" last week.
A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final push across a handful of states on the eve of Election Day.
Kamala Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas including Allentown and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.
Donald Trump plans four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. The Republican nominee and former president ends his campaign the way he ended the first two, with a late Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (AP)
Here's what to watch as Election Day approaches in the US
Election Day in the United States is now often considered election week as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots — not to mention the legal challenges — that can delay the results. But the truth is, nobody knows how long it will take for the winner to be announced this time.
In 2020, The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon — four days after polls closed. But even then, The AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after hand recounts.
On the eve of Election Day, it's unclear which voters will show up to cast ballots on Tuesday.
More than 77 million people participated in early voting — either in person or through the mail. So many people already cast ballots that some officials say the polls in states like Georgia might be a “ghost town" on Election Day.
One major reason for the surge is that that Trump has generally encouraged his supporters to vote early this time, a reversal from 2020 when he called on Republicans to vote only in-person on Election Day. The early vote numbers confirm that millions of Republicans have heeded Trump's call in recent weeks. (AP)
Harris vows Gaza peace, Trump tone darkens in final hours
Kamala Harris courted voters angered by the Gaza war while Donald Trump doubled down on violent rhetoric with a comment about journalists being shot as the tense US election campaign entered its final hours.
The Democratic vice president and the Republican former president frantically blitzed several swing states as they tried to win over the last holdouts with less than 36 hours left until polls open on Election Day on Tuesday. (AFP)