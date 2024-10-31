US Election 2024: ‘Will fix problem caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden in Lebanon,’ says Donald Trump

Donald Trump vowed to end suffering in Lebanon by tackling issues created by Biden and Harris. He emphasized maintaining equal partnership among Lebanese communities and expressed confidence in restoring peace in the Middle East, promising to address the problems caused during their administration.

Published31 Oct 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Resch Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Resch Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump pledged to end the suffering and destruction in Lebanon by addressing the “issues” created by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump further noted that he would “maintain equal partnership among all Lebanese communities.”

He wrote, “During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East, and we will have peace again very soon! I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon. I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!” Trump wrote.

Trump further wrote that he will preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities.

“Your friends and family in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East. I look forward to working with the Lebanese community living in the United States of America to ensure the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon. Vote Trump for Peace!” Trump further stated.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that two US officials are set to visit Israel on Thursday to engage in talks on critical issues, including the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, the status of hostages, and concerns surrounding Iran and regional borders.

During a press briefing, the Press Secretary said that White House officials Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein, along with other top officials, would be travelling to the region to address various matters in the region in response to Israel's recent military actions in self-defence against Iran.

As reported by AP, Lebanon's Health Ministry said that 30 people were killed and 165 others wounded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel over the past year to 2,822, with 12,937 injured.

The situation escalated significantly last month, with Israeli ground forces entering southern Lebanon in early October. Government estimates indicate that around 1.2 million people have been displaced due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 05:52 AM IST
