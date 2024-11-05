US Election 2024: Pro-Trump influencer gets paid for sharing fake video for pro-Russia agent’s disinformation campaign

An American influencer revealed he was paid by a pro-Russia agent to share a fake election video. He admitted not fact-checking the claims and later regretted his actions, urging caution to others. The video was staged, misleading voters ahead of the US presidential election.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
US Election 2024: Pro-Trump influencer admits getting paid for sharing fake news video; pro-Russia agent sends money (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
US Election 2024: Pro-Trump influencer admits getting paid for sharing fake news video; pro-Russia agent sends money (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)(JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

An American social media influencer has disclosed that he was paid $100 (around 8,400) by a pro-Russia agent to post a fake video targeting the US election 2024. This influencer, who uses the handle @AlphaFox78 on X (formerly Twitter), is known for supporting Donald Trump and frequently shares right-wing content. He told CNN, under a condition of anonymity, that he did not fact-check the video’s claims before sharing it.

“I don’t have any idea where it came from or anything - I’m just the guy who shared it,” the man said.

Also Read | Viral Video: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village gathers to pray for her success

The pro-Trump voter accused Simeon Boikov, a pro-Kremlin podcaster known as “AussieCossack”, of offering him money to post the video. The American voter agreed to it. CNN has confirmed from its sources that the Massachusetts man received money from Boikov through multiple payments.

The video, allegedly produced by Russian operatives, falsely portrayed a Haitian immigrant claiming he would vote twice for Kamala Harris in Georgia. When the video surfaced, the Georgia Secretary of State confirmed it was entirely staged, including fake ID cards and actors.

Also Read | US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The game is ON! Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

As per AlphaFox, Boikov operates from Australia. The US man admitted to accepting similar payments for sharing memes and videos on previous occasions although he claimed he had been unaware of Boikov’s Russian state ties.

AlphaFox says he now regrets sharing the content, stating that he feels tricked. He has urged others to be cautious when sharing online posts. He removed the video, but variations of it continue circulating on social media, forcing election officials to address the misinformation.

Disinformation campaigns

Boikov, now a registered Russian agent, has allegedly orchestrated several disinformation campaigns as part of Russia’s influence network, CNN reported.

Also Read | Kamala Harris US election results: Will America elect first Black woman today?

“Storm-1516” targets the US Election 2024. According to disinformation expert Darren Linvill, the scheme involves using popular social media influencers to spread misleading narratives. People’s trust in influencers is now a powerful tool in spreading such propaganda, Linvill added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Pro-Trump influencer gets paid for sharing fake video for pro-Russia agent’s disinformation campaign

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.