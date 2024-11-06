US Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump to address supporters in Florida as he notches key wins

Jubilant Donald Trump supporters gathered in Florida on election night, eagerly anticipating a speech from the former president after his key wins in the White House race, newswire AFP reported on Wednesday.

Men in formal suits and women in dresses mingled at the Palm Beach County Convention Center event. At the same time, a passionate Trump supporter stood out in a leather vest emblazoned with the former president's name. Whether dressed up or down, many attendees sported Trump's iconic red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps, AFP reported.

“I feel like Trump has won this election. This is over, and I feel like the world's about to be much greater,” said Moses Abraham, 22.

Trump pushed closer to victory over Kamala Harris on Wednesday, leaving the Democrat the narrowest of remaining paths to stop him from scoring a stunning political comeback.

“This is like 2016. I feel that we are on the same path to win. I feel very optimistic about tonight,” said Jo Ann Poly Calvo. “Donald Trump is the perfect fit for America.”

Florida, located in the southeastern United States, has become a spiritual home for Trump, who has faced a litany of legal woes in his native New York.

He maintains a residence in the Republican stronghold state at Mar-a-Lago, doubling as a members' club.

While some at the Palm Beach viewing party were openly nervous about the election result, with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris locked in a dead heat in opinion polls, others were more bullish.

Rocco Talarico, 68, wore a “MAGA” cap and a leather vest inscribed with the words “Born to Ride” and “Donald Trump.”

He said he was confident the Republicans would win, AFP reported.

“We need that because our country right now has no borders, our crime is bad, our stock market is bad, our gas and food prices are high. Kamala (Harris) did nothing for four years,” he said.

Mike McCormack, 50, was even more outspoken in his criticism of Kamala Harris as he waited to hear Donald Trump speak, anticipating what could be one of the most consequential election nights in U.S. history.

“I don't feel Donald Trump could be outside influenced as much, and I strongly feel that Harris is actually owned and manipulated. I have no faith in her,” he told AFP.

He also raised doubts about the integrity of the polls, something that Trump has repeatedly raised without evidence, pointing to a conspiracy by his adversaries to deny him the presidency.

“I have some confidence in this election (but) not a whole lot,” said McCormack. “There has been some funny things going on. There have been people arrested and convicted for voter fraud. So I don't know.”