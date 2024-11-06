US Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump to address supporters in Florida as he notches key wins

Supporters of Donald Trump celebrated in Florida on election night, anticipating a victory speech after significant wins. Many attendees expressed optimism about Trump's potential comeback against Kamala Harris, while some voiced concerns about the election's integrity.

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump celebrates as Fox News declares him the next President of the United States during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump celebrates as Fox News declares him the next President of the United States during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Jubilant Donald Trump supporters gathered in Florida on election night, eagerly anticipating a speech from the former president after his key wins in the White House race, newswire AFP reported on Wednesday.

Also Read: Donald Trump US Election Results LIVE Updates: Donald Trump set to become 1st Republican in 20 years to win popular vote

Men in formal suits and women in dresses mingled at the Palm Beach County Convention Center event. At the same time, a passionate Trump supporter stood out in a leather vest emblazoned with the former president's name. Whether dressed up or down, many attendees sported Trump's iconic red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps, AFP reported.

“I feel like Trump has won this election. This is over, and I feel like the world's about to be much greater,” said Moses Abraham, 22.

Trump pushed closer to victory over Kamala Harris on Wednesday, leaving the Democrat the narrowest of remaining paths to stop him from scoring a stunning political comeback.

“This is like 2016. I feel that we are on the same path to win. I feel very optimistic about tonight,” said Jo Ann Poly Calvo. “Donald Trump is the perfect fit for America.”

Also Read: 2024 US Presidential Elections: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to US House in California

Florida, located in the southeastern United States, has become a spiritual home for Trump, who has faced a litany of legal woes in his native New York.

He maintains a residence in the Republican stronghold state at Mar-a-Lago, doubling as a members' club.

While some at the Palm Beach viewing party were openly nervous about the election result, with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris locked in a dead heat in opinion polls, others were more bullish.

Rocco Talarico, 68, wore a “MAGA” cap and a leather vest inscribed with the words “Born to Ride” and “Donald Trump.”

He said he was confident the Republicans would win, AFP reported.

“We need that because our country right now has no borders, our crime is bad, our stock market is bad, our gas and food prices are high. Kamala (Harris) did nothing for four years,” he said.

Mike McCormack, 50, was even more outspoken in his criticism of Kamala Harris as he waited to hear Donald Trump speak, anticipating what could be one of the most consequential election nights in U.S. history.

Also Read: 2024 US Election: The path to 270 magic number goes through THESE swing states. Here’s how

“I don't feel Donald Trump could be outside influenced as much, and I strongly feel that Harris is actually owned and manipulated. I have no faith in her,” he told AFP.

He also raised doubts about the integrity of the polls, something that Trump has repeatedly raised without evidence, pointing to a conspiracy by his adversaries to deny him the presidency.

“I have some confidence in this election (but) not a whole lot,” said McCormack. “There has been some funny things going on. There have been people arrested and convicted for voter fraud. So I don't know.”

(With inputs from AFP)

Key Takeaways
  • Donald Trump’s supporters are deeply optimistic about his chances in the election, drawing parallels to his 2016 campaign.
  • The gathering highlights the strong emotional connections and loyalty many feel towards Trump, despite ongoing controversies.
  • Concerns regarding election integrity and voter fraud remain prevalent among Trump’s base, reflecting broader national sentiments.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump to address supporters in Florida as he notches key wins

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.35
    01:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.06%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.35
    01:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.69%)

    Infosys share price

    1,818.30
    01:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    64.5 (3.68%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,615.00
    01:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    39.6 (1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL share price

    272.55
    01:02 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.55 (4.03%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    243.75
    01:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.75 (3.72%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.70
    01:02 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    2 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,342.90
    12:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    515.60
    01:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.84%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,259.00
    01:02 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -35 (-2.7%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    656.70
    01:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -16.95 (-2.52%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price

    717.05
    01:02 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.15 (-2.07%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    300.50
    01:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    26.9 (9.83%)

    CCL Products India share price

    729.15
    01:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    60.75 (9.09%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,285.55
    01:01 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    253.65 (8.37%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    545.00
    01:02 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    38.45 (7.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.