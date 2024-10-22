US Election 2024: Trump says ‘Hand of God’ saved him; calls Harris ‘very destructive to religion’

With just weeks until the 2024 election, Donald Trump claims divine guidance in his campaign, while Kamala Harris seeks to sway disillusioned Republicans. As both candidates rally in key states, their contrasting narratives reveal a fierce battle for the hearts and minds of American voters.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated22 Oct 2024, 07:02 AM IST
US Election 2024: Trump says ‘hand of God’ saved him; calls Harris ‘very destructive to religion’
US Election 2024: Trump says ‘hand of God’ saved him; calls Harris ‘very destructive to religion’(Getty Images via AFP)

With the US Presidential Election 2024 over two weeks away, the candidates – Donald Trump and Kamala Harris – are hitting the campaign trail in key battleground states.

On Monday, the Republican nominee Trump made three stops in North Carolina, including a visit to see storm damage in Asheville. Harris was out to win over suburban voters in key Midwestern battleground states and teaming up with Republican Liz Cheney.

At the faith leader event in Concord, North Carolina, Trump placed spirituality at the forefront, according to a report by US news agency AP. Supporters chanted ‘Jesus’ and ‘Praise God’ throughout the night, the report said.

‘Hand of God’

Trump spent some time reflecting on the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, where a bullet grazed his ear. He also shared how his parents used to take him to church in Queens and Manhattan.

“As I look back at my life’s journey and events, I now recognise that it’s been the hand of God leading me to where I am today,” Trump said. “I would like to think that God saved me for a purpose. And that’s to make our country greater than ever before,” he said.

The Republican nominee quickly turned his faith discussion into an attack on his Democratic rival Harris, singling out her recent handling of Christian hecklers at a campaign rally in Wisconsin.

“She’s very destructive to religion. She’s very destructive to Christianity,” the former US President told the crowd. “She’s your worst nightmare,” he said.

Harris reaches out to Americans who are anti-abortion

Continuing her campaign ahead of November 5 election, Harris said she’s spoken with Americans who are anti-abortion who are surprised and concerned by the post-Roe medical landscape and ‘did not intend for the harm’ that some women are now suffering because of increasing abortion restrictions.

Women in some states have lost access to reproductive care in states with strict abortion laws.

Harris — with help from formerformer Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney — trying to convince Republicans who are concerned about Trump to instead vote for her. She spoke to a small theatre of voters in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin.

(With AP inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Trump emphasises a spiritual narrative to solidify his support base.
  • Harris is strategically targeting suburban voters and disenchanted Republicans.
  • The candidates’ contrasting approaches reflect deeper ideological divides within the electorate.

