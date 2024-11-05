As the 2024 Presidential election nears, both Trump and Harris focus on key battleground states. Early trends from states like Pennsylvania and Georgia may reveal crucial insights into the tight race, but delays in counting could keep the outcome uncertain for days. What should voters watch for?

US Election 2024: The curtains have come down on the high-octane US Presidential election campaign on Monday night. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris made their last push to woo voters in battleground states, including Pennsylvania. hours before the voting began on Tuesday, November 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former President Trump had been running for president for nine years, a New York Times report said. Trump began his first term as US President in 2016 followed by second bid which he lost in 2020 and now the third bid against Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrat Harris started her campaign for the Presidential Election 16 weeks ago after President Joe Biden opted out.

There were highs and lows throughout the campaign. It took a violent turn when there were two assassination attempts on Trump, including a bullet flying just past Trump’s head, when a shooter attempted to assassinate him during a poll rally in Pennsylvania in July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 78 million people have already voted in early polling, according to a report in New York Times. And as things satnd, Trump and Harris are locked in an tight contest across the country and in all seven key battleground states.

There are certain indicators that can provide early clues about the direction of a close race between Trump and Harris, even before all votes are counted, some reports in US media suggested. What are they? Mint explains:

Early Trends- Eastern Time After the polling that begins on November 5 evening – according to Indian time – is over by Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in US), all eyes will be on what we call 'early trends' in India. These trends will not indicate who is winning but how close the fight is turning out to be and how long will it take for news outlets to announce the winner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first battleground state, for example, where the polls will close is Georgia, at 7 pm, November 5 Eastern time which is 5.30 am Indian time on November 6, Wednesday. In North Carolina, the polls end at 7:30 pm Eastern Time which is 6 am Wednesday in India.

Some of the results in these states are expected early since voters cast ballots early in both states, according to a New York Times report. But the majority of ballots in both states are likely to be tallied and reported by midnight in US which is after 9.30 am (Wednesday) in India.

A lot will depend on the leads in these two sattes as for as achieving the 270 electoral votes target is concerned. In case the contest in these two states turns out to be tight, it could all come down to the three so-called Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, the NYT report says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pennsylvania Delay In Pennsylvania, considered a must-win state for both the candidates, polls close at 8 pm Eastern time (Tuesday) which is 6.30 am in India on November 6, Wednesday. The counting in this state is expected to stretch many hours further since election workers aren’t allowed to start processing mail ballots until the final Election Day.

In her concluding day of campaign, Harris took part in five campaign stops in Pennsylvania, including two cities where Trump also visited, Reading and Pittsburgh. She ended the day in Philadelphia with a star-studded event at the ‘Rocky steps’ of the Philadelphia Museum of Art – the site of a famous scene from the movie ‘Rocky.’

Trump was also in Pennsylvania on Monday, a day before the Election Day, to urge supporters who have not yet cast their ballots to show up and vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Michigan, where the last polls close at 9 pm Eastern time (7.30 am on Wednesday in India), half the ballots were counted by midnight in 2020 and 2022. In Wisconsin, where polls close at 9 pm Eastern (7.30 am on Wednesday in India) counting could stretch by many hours, the NYT report said.

Trump’s best path to the presidency is seen through victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina while Harris’s best path is seen through wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. “And if the picture is muddled, we could find ourselves looking west for answers — and that could mean a long wait," reads the NYT report

Western Swing States The polls in Arizona and Nevada – the two swing states in the west – close at 9 pm and 10 pm, Eastern time which means after 7.30 am on Wednesday in India. Both states rely heavily on mail ballots, and the counting could stretch for days, according to US media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2020, Trump had declared victory just after 2 am on election night but he lost the election. And instead was held responsible for a deadly attack on the US Capitol months later on January 6, 2021.