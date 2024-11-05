US Election 2024: ‘Will put tariff on Mexico, China to stop flow of fentanyl into United States,’ says Donald Trump

At a Pittsburgh rally, Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and China unless they curb fentanyl trafficking. He pledged immediate action against drug flow across the U.S.-Mexico border and discussed plans for mass deportation of migrants if elected.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves at supporters at the end of a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves at supporters at the end of a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

During a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump warned that, if elected, he would impose tariffs on Mexico and China unless both countries took action to halt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

As reported by Reuters, Trump stated that he would swiftly address drug trafficking along the southern U.S. border with Mexico and use tariffs as a tool to enforce this crackdown.

“We will immediately stop the drugs pouring across our border,” he said.

Trump said he would impose tariffs on goods from Mexico of 25% and would do the “same thing to China” for exporting fentanyl to Mexico.

“Every damn thing that they sell into the United States is going to have like a 25% (tariff) until they stop drugs from coming in. And let me tell you something, those drugs will stop so damn fast that your head will spin,” Trump said.

Trump, at his rally, also spoke extensively about his pledge for the mass deportation of migrants from the United States if he is elected on Tuesday. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

