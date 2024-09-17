US Election 2024: Will second assassination attempt revitalize Donald Trump’s Presidential bid?

As the US Election 2024 approaches, former President Donald Trump could use the recent assassination attempt on him, to regain momentum against Vice President Kamala Harris

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published17 Sep 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Trump-Harris Presidential debate Highlights: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Trump-Harris Presidential debate Highlights: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.(AP)

With the US Election 2024 due in November, former US President Donald Trump could leverage the second assassination attempt made at him into regaining the political momentum that Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed, reports said on Tuesday.

Ryan Wesley Routh's attempt at assassinating the Republican nominee came at a key moment of weakness for the Trump campaign, a Bloomberg report said. Allies had been trying to pull down Donald Trump over his remarks of ‘Haitis eating pets’ and his recent feud with Taylor Swift.

Also Read | Musk deletes post about Harris, Biden assassination after widespread criticism

Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024. This incident comes only two months after Trump was first shot while campaigning at Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Familiar response, ‘close call’

Trump blamed the second attack on US Vice President Kamala Harris, saying it was a result of Democrats’ “rhetoric” and “lies” that bullets were flying. James Davis, a Republican strategist, told Al Jazeera that the blame was a familiar response.

“It is kind of a reminder of how close of a call July actually was, how significant it was for so many people,” Davis told Al Jazeera.

The Bloomberg report also stated that the recent assassination attempt at Trump would give the former US President a way of framing himself as a resilient fighter. Despite the shooting, Donald Trump's campaigning schedule remains the same.

Also Read | Kamala Harris, Biden, others react to 2nd assassination attempt on Trump

“The Republican presidential nominee can campaign this week as a figure unscathed by what he casts as evil forces looking to take him down,” stated Bloomberg. This puts Trump's schedule ‘ in close proximity of voters and allies,’ which is speculated to be fruitful for the Republican nominee.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in a close contest

Kamala Harris is also set to hold a series of events in swing states in the upcoming week. Polls have indicated that Trump and Harris are in a neck-to-neck fight in key battleground states.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s claims gunman ’acted’ on Biden, Harris’s ‘inflammatory’ language

While politic experts and polls largely agree that Harris won the US Presidential Debate held on September 12, it did not significantly change the race's dynamics.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Will second assassination attempt revitalize Donald Trump’s Presidential bid?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue