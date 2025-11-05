US Election 2025 Results: Know everything about the leading female winners

Results from the US Elections 2025 are in, and Democrats have a lot to celebrate. They have registered major victories in mayoral elections across the country and in gubernatorial elections in two states.

With most of the election results in, here we take a look at the women who have emerged as major winners from this election cycle.

Mikie Sherrill Mikie Sherrill is set to become the 57th Governor of New Jersey. The 53-year-old Democrat was expected to be in a close fight with Republican Jack Ciattarelli. However, results show a fairly comfortable margin for her, The Guardian reported.

According to her website, Sherrill is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and a qualified Navy helicopter pilot. She spent 10 years on active duty in the Navy. The website also says that her inspiration to join the defence forces was her grandfather, a World War II veteran.

Apart from her service in the Navy, she also worked as a federal prosecutor. After her Naval service, Mikie Sherrill graduated from law school and started her own private practice. She then joined the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, eventually becoming an Assistant US Attorney.

On the personal front, Mikie Sherrill is married and has four children. The website states that her eldest children are also serving in the US Navy.

Abigail Spanberger The Governor-elect for Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, will become the first woman to lead her state, The Guardian reported. The 46-year-old is a former CIA and law enforcement officer. She has served three terms in the US Congress as a Representative from Virginia.

According to her own website, Abigail Spanberger was the first Democrat elected to represent Virginia’s Seventh District in the US House of Representatives in more than 50 years, also the first woman to ever represent this district.

She is married and has three children - all daughters of school-going age. She and her husband, Adam, are both graduates from the University of Virginia.

Ghazala Hashmi Ghazala Hashmi created history by becoming the first Muslim woman to be elected to a statewide office in the country. Born in India, she emigrated to the US when she was just four, USA Today reports.

According to her website, she was also the first Muslim and the first American of South Asian ancestry to be elected to the Virginia Senate.

She graduated from Georgia Southern University and earned a PhD in American Literature from Emory University in Atlanta.

She and her husband, Azhar, moved to Richmond in 1991. There, Hashmi spent three decades working as a professor, first at the University of Richmond and then at Reynolds Community College.

She has two daughters, and both have graduated from the University of Virginia.

Mary Sheffield Another person to break the ‘glass ceiling’ for women is Mary Sheffield, who has been elected to be the first female Mayor of Detroit, PBS reports.

Mary Sheffield was first elected to office as a 26-year-old when she entered the City Council in 2013. She has been serving as the council president of this body since 2022. Sheffield was the youngest to ever be elected to this position. Now, as the Mayor of Detroit, she has a major responsibility on her shoulders.

Michelle Wu Michelle Wu will continue serving as the Mayor of Boston after winning re-election on Election Night. A graduate of Harvard Law School, she is married and has three children.

FAQs Who won the Governor’s election in Virginia? Abigail Spanberger.

Who is the first Muslim woman to be elected to a statewide office? Ghazala Hashmi.

