US Election Day 2025: Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open? Here's what we know

Election Day 2025 in the United States falls on Tuesday (November 4), but it’s not a federal holiday. Post offices, banks, UPS, and FedEx will operate as usual, with regular mail delivery, banking hours, and shipping services available nationwide.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Nov 2025, 06:28 PM IST
People vote in the mayoral election on the last day of early voting at Borough of Manhattan Community College on November 2, 2025 in the Manhattan borough in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP
People vote in the mayoral election on the last day of early voting at Borough of Manhattan Community College on November 2, 2025 in the Manhattan borough in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Election Day in the United States falls on Tuesday, November 4. As millions of Americans head to the polls to cast their votes, many will also rely on essential services such as banks, post offices, and delivery providers.

While the day carries national importance, Election Day is not a federal holiday, meaning most businesses and public services continue to operate as usual. Still, many people often ask which services will remain open. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Election Day.

Post Office and Mail delivery

Since Election Day is not designated as a federal holiday, the US Postal Service (USPS) operates under its standard schedule.

Post offices will be open during regular business hours on Tuesday.

Mail will be delivered as usual, including regular residential and business mail.

Banks and Financial institutions

The Federal Reserve System does not observe Election Day as a designated holiday that mandates the closure of financial institutions.

Banks will be open and operating during their regular business hours on November 4.

Major institutions, including Bank of America, Capital One, and Wells Fargo, typically maintain normal hours.

Access to automated services, such as ATMs and online banking, will remain available as usual.

UPS and FedEx

Logistics companies maintain business as usual to ensure goods and packages continue to move efficiently.

UPS and FedEx services will be available, which includes all pickup and delivery operations.

Retail stores for both services will be open during their standard operating hours, treating the day like any other business Tuesday.

Key races across US test political mood midway through Trump’s second term

Voters across the United States head to the polls on Tuesday (November 4) in high-stakes elections nearly a year into President Donald Trump’s second term and a year ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Major city elections

Voters in Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York City, and Seattle are choosing new leaders or deciding on incumbents.

Atlanta: Mayor Andre Dickens seeks reelection against three challengers.

Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu faces no major opposition.

Cleveland: Justin Bibb faces Republican Laverne Gore in a race focused on crime and jobs.

Detroit: Council president Mary Sheffield faces pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. as Mayor Mike Duggan exits.

Minneapolis: Incumbent Jacob Frey is challenged by progressive state senator Omar Fateh.

New York City: Socialist Zohran Mamdani leads a heated race against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Seattle: Mayor Bruce Harrell faces progressive challenger Katie Wilson.

Governor races in Virginia and New Jersey

In Virginia, Republican Winsome Earle-Sears faces Democrat Abigail Spanberger in a historic race that will elect the state’s first female governor.

In New Jersey, Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill are locked in a tight contest to replace outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy.

California redistricting battle

California voters are deciding Proposition 50, a controversial measure that would let Democrats temporarily redraw congressional maps, bypassing the state’s independent redistricting commission.

Governor Gavin Newsom called it essential to “protect democracy against Republican gerrymandering.”

