US Election: ‘Fake’, says Trump as Iowa poll shows Harris leading in 2024 presidential race

US Election: With just days before the election, a new Iowa poll reveals Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 3 points. While Harris rallies support from women and independents, Trump dismisses the poll as 'fake,' insisting he remains strong among Iowa voters.

Livemint
Updated4 Nov 2024, 06:22 AM IST
US Election: ‘Fake’, says Trump as Iowa poll shows Harris leading in presidential race
US Election: ‘Fake’, says Trump as Iowa poll shows Harris leading in presidential race(REUTERS)

US Election : Vice President Kamala Harris is leading 47 percent to 44 percent over former President Donald Trump among likely voters in Iowa, a new poll showed days ahead of the high-stakes election for the White House.

Trump, however, has rejected the poll and, instead, called it 'fake'.

Also Read | US Election 2024: ‘Kamala, you are fired,’ says Donald Trump

"One of my enemies just puts out a poll – I am 3 down. (Iowa Senator) Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said you are killing in Iowa. The farmers love me and I love them," the Republican nominee said at a rally in key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Trump said that the poll released Saturday was ‘fake’. "I'm not down in Iowa," he asserted as US Election 2024 enters last leg. 

Trump won Iowa in his past two presidential campaigns, by more than 9 percentage points in 2016 and 8 points in 2020.

The poll by Des Moines Register newspaper came even as both Trump and Harris criss-crossed key battleground states to make their closing remarks ahead of the November 5 election day. According to the poll, Harris is leading in the race in view of support from women and independent voters.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Candidates, result predictions, key dates and…

Harris and Trump are seen locked in a tight race for the White House, with early voting well underway and Election Day on Tuesday, November 5.

The poll of 808 likely Iowa voters, which include those who have already voted as well as those who say they definitely plan to vote, was conducted from October 28 to 31, Des Moines Register said.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, it added.

Trump was leading in September

In September, a poll by the same media outlet had shown Trump leading by four points over Harris. In June, when President Joe Biden was in the race, Trump was ahead by 18-point over the Democratic leader.

A separate poll by NBC News found a neck and neck contest between Harris and Trump. It showed Harris getting support from 49 per cent of registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, while Trump gets an identical 49 per cent.

Just 2 per cent of voters said they are unsure about the choice, according to NBC News.

 

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live Updates: ‘Kamala, you’re fired,’ says Donald Trump

The two presidential candidates – Trump and Harris – continued to travel various battleground states to drum up support.

In the overall campaign, Harris has been projecting the election as the one to protect the country's fundamental freedoms, safeguard constitutional values and ensure women's rights.

The farmers love me and I love them.

On his part, Trump has been promising to rebuild the economy and rid the US of illegal migration.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Polls indicate a competitive race in Iowa, highlighting shifts in voter sentiment.
  • Kamala Harris is gaining traction with key demographics, especially women and independents.
  • Trump’s dismissal of polls underscores the contentious nature of the current political climate.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 06:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election: ‘Fake’, says Trump as Iowa poll shows Harris leading in 2024 presidential race

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.