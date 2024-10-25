US Presidential Elections: Obama’s bold endorsement of Harris - ‘She won’t focus on money or ego, she’ll focus on you’

  • Barack Obama rallied support for Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting her dedication to addressing the needs of everyday Americans over self-interest.

Ravi Hari
Published25 Oct 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Former US President Barack Obama hold hands with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the James R Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Georgia on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)
Former US President Barack Obama hold hands with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the James R Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Georgia on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

At a star-studded rally in Atlanta on Thursday, former President Barack Obama praised Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate who truly listens to the needs of the people. Joined by Harris just days before the critical Election Day, Obama emphasized her readiness to lead and commitment to the American public.

“If you elect Kamala Harris, she will not be focused on her problems, her ego, her money. She's going to be focused on you,” Obama declared, positioning Harris as the candidate dedicated to addressing the concerns of everyday Americans. His comments came amid a passionate call for voters to engage in the electoral process and support Democratic candidates.

Obama highlighted the stakes of the upcoming election, stating, “So much is on the line in this election, and this is not 2016 or 2020.” He urged voters to consider how Harris’s leadership differs fundamentally from that of her opponent, Donald Trump.

 

Also Read | Dead heat alert: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 48% in latest poll

In his speech, Obama contrasted Harris’s empathetic approach to governance with Trump’s self-serving tendencies. He praised her ability to connect with constituents, saying, “Kamala is ready for the job,” emphasizing her dedication to public service over personal ambition.

Also Read | ‘We don’t need a wannabe dictator’: Obama’s fiery rebuke of Trump’s leadership

Addressing the crowd, Obama echoed Harris’s message that the upcoming election would be a tight race, reiterating the importance of early voting. “Georgia, we need you to vote early. Please vote early,” he urged, reminding the audience of their power in shaping the future of the nation.

As the rally featured performances by Bruce Springsteen and speeches from notable figures like Tyler Perry, Obama’s endorsement of Harris resonated strongly, painting her as the leader capable of guiding America toward a brighter future.

Also Read | Eminem and Obama unite at electrifying Detroit rally against Trump

With only twelve days remaining until the election, both Obama and Harris stressed the importance of early voting, especially in Georgia, which has already begun its early voting period. Harris concluded by urging the audience to ensure their voices are heard, stating, “Georgia, we need you to vote early. Please vote early.”

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:56 PM IST
US Presidential Elections: Obama's bold endorsement of Harris - 'She won't focus on money or ego, she'll focus on you'

      Popular in News

