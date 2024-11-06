US Election Results 2024 in charts and numbers: Trump’s victory, Senate and House outcomes explained

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump will become the next US president. Here's election results explained in numbers and charts.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated6 Nov 2024, 10:08 PM IST
US Election Results: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024.
US Election Results: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024. (REUTERS)

Republican leader Donald Trump was declared the 47th US President on Wednesday, a day after final polling was held across several states. Americans also voted to elect members to the two chambers of Congress – the Senate and the House of Representatives. The counting of votes is still underway.

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE: World congratulates Trump, but not Vladimir Putin

Here's what the numbers show as of 9:15 pm (IST) on Wednesday:

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump wins

Popular votes (votes cast by citizens till Nov 5): Trump won 71,527,867 votes (51%) votes; rival Kamala Harris lost with 66,671,671 votes (48.0%).

Electoral votes (Electoral College): Trump won the majority of the electoral votes at 277; Kamala Harris had the support of 224 electors. A candidate needs 270 votes to become an official President-elect.

Swing states (7): Trump won four so far (Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia); counting of votes was still underway in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada.

Credit: Associated Press

US Senate: Republicans crosses majority

Elections were held for 34 US Senate seats. There are total of 100 seats. Republicans have already crossed the majorty mark (50) in the Senate. Here's how many seats Donald Trump's Republican party, also known as GOP, and Democrats hold as of now:

Republicans52
Democrats42
Flips
3 (Republicans regained control in Virginia, Ohio and Montana from Democrats)
Pending races
Results are yet to be declared on 6 seats - Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

House of Representatives results: Republicans lead

All 435 seats the House of Representatives are up for grabs. A party needs to win 217 seats to cross majority. Here's how many seats Republicans and Democrats hold as of now:

Republicans203
Democrats181
Flips
1 (Republicans gained Michigan from Democrats)
Pending races56
Credit: AFP)

Donald Trump's election as the 47th US president is a striking political comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, faced dozens of felony convictions and survived two assassination attempts.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election Results 2024 in charts and numbers: Trump’s victory, Senate and House outcomes explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.