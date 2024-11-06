US Election Results 2024 in charts and numbers: Trump’s victory, Senate and House outcomes explained

Republican leader Donald Trump was declared the 47th US President on Wednesday, a day after final polling was held across several states. Americans also voted to elect members to the two chambers of Congress – the Senate and the House of Representatives. The counting of votes is still underway.

Here's what the numbers show as of 9:15 pm (IST) on Wednesday:

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump wins Popular votes (votes cast by citizens till Nov 5): Trump won 71,527,867 votes (51%) votes; rival Kamala Harris lost with 66,671,671 votes (48.0%).

Electoral votes (Electoral College): Trump won the majority of the electoral votes at 277; Kamala Harris had the support of 224 electors. A candidate needs 270 votes to become an official President-elect.

Swing states (7): Trump won four so far (Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia); counting of votes was still underway in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada.

Credit: Associated Press

US Senate: Republicans crosses majority Elections were held for 34 US Senate seats. There are total of 100 seats. Republicans have already crossed the majorty mark (50) in the Senate. Here's how many seats Donald Trump's Republican party, also known as GOP, and Democrats hold as of now:

Republicans 52 Democrats 42 Flips 3 (Republicans regained control in Virginia, Ohio and Montana from Democrats) Pending races Results are yet to be declared on 6 seats - Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

House of Representatives results: Republicans lead All 435 seats the House of Representatives are up for grabs. A party needs to win 217 seats to cross majority. Here's how many seats Republicans and Democrats hold as of now:

Republicans 203 Democrats 181 Flips 1 (Republicans gained Michigan from Democrats) Pending races 56

Credit: AFP)