US Election Results 2025 LIVE: All eyes on Mamdani vs Cuomo; NJ, Virginia set to choose new governors

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Elections in the US today will determine how Americans are reacting to the MAGA way of governance. All eyes will be on Zohran Mamdani vs Andrew Cuomo for the NY mayor's post. It remains to be seen if Trump's backing of Cuomo puts a dent in Mamdani's hopes.

Updated4 Nov 2025, 05:34:45 PM IST
US Election Results 2025 LIVE: People vote in the New York City Mayoral election at a polling site at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, Queens borough of New York City, U.S
US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in a series of closely watched elections that will test the political climate less than a year after Donald Trump’s dramatic return to the White House. The contests, including the fiercely fought New York mayoral race, are being seen as a measure of how the average American voter is responding to Trump’s renewed presidency and Republican dominance.

New York’s Mayoral Battle Takes Centre Stage

Among the most scrutinised contests is the New York City mayoral election, where Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani faces a tough three-way race against former governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa. The outcome will be read not only as a verdict on local governance but also as a symbolic indicator of how progressive politics fares in an era of renewed conservatism.

Key Races Across the States

Beyond New York, voters in California could reshape the political map by redrawing congressional districts to favour Democrats — a direct response to Republican gerrymandering in states such as Texas and Missouri. Meanwhile, Virginia and New Jersey are holding pivotal gubernatorial and legislative elections that analysts say could serve as early indicators of national sentiment towards President Trump and his party.

The results are expected to offer a crucial snapshot of the United States’ political trajectory — one that may define the balance of power ahead of the 2026 midterms and influence how both major parties calibrate their strategies moving forward.

4 Nov 2025, 05:34:42 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: What did Zohran Mamdani say in his post ahead of polling?

“Tomorrow is Election Day. And this is the final Until It's Done of our campaign.”

4 Nov 2025, 05:30:55 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will it take days for New York result announcement?

In 2021 mayoral election, Eric Adams was declared winner in less than 20 minutes after polls were closed. In June, during democratic primary, early voting results was released almost immediately at 9 pm. However, CBS reported that it could take hours or, but if if the race is close, it may even take days for the winner to be determined.

4 Nov 2025, 05:27:36 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: What time New York election results are expected to be out?

According to CBS News, the City Board of Elections is expected to start releasing results once polls close at 9 pm.

4 Nov 2025, 05:22:05 PM IST

4 Nov 2025, 05:22:05 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who will the race in Virginia?

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has been polling comfortably ahead of Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

4 Nov 2025, 05:22:05 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who will become New Jersey Governor?

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Democratic Party candidate Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, faces off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman backed by Trump.

4 Nov 2025, 05:22:05 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Mamdani in stunning election, analysts predict

Mamdani, who describes himself as a socialist and campaigned on reducing costs for ordinary New Yorkers, was leading by seven points on 41 percent in the latest AtlasIntel poll.

The 34-year-old was trailed by former state governor Andrew Cuomo on 34 percent. (AFP)

4 Nov 2025, 05:22:05 PM IST

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Trump backs Cuomo

US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Andrew Cuomo, the former NY governor, for the post of NYC mayor over Zohran Mamdani, whom he has labelled a ‘communist’.

