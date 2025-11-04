US Election Results 2025 LIVE: All eyes on Mamdani vs Cuomo; NJ, Virginia set to choose new governors

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in a series of closely watched elections that will test the political climate less than a year after Donald Trump’s dramatic return to the White House. The contests, including the fiercely fought New York mayoral race, are being seen as a measure of how the average American voter is responding to Trump’s renewed presidency and Republican dominance.

New York’s Mayoral Battle Takes Centre Stage

Among the most scrutinised contests is the New York City mayoral election, where Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani faces a tough three-way race against former governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa. The outcome will be read not only as a verdict on local governance but also as a symbolic indicator of how progressive politics fares in an era of renewed conservatism.

Key Races Across the States

Beyond New York, voters in California could reshape the political map by redrawing congressional districts to favour Democrats — a direct response to Republican gerrymandering in states such as Texas and Missouri. Meanwhile, Virginia and New Jersey are holding pivotal gubernatorial and legislative elections that analysts say could serve as early indicators of national sentiment towards President Trump and his party.

The results are expected to offer a crucial snapshot of the United States’ political trajectory — one that may define the balance of power ahead of the 2026 midterms and influence how both major parties calibrate their strategies moving forward.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on US Election 2025