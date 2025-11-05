US Election Results: Democrats win big in major races – Warning signs for Donald Trump ahead of 2026 midterms?

Democrats have delivered a stunning performance in the US elections, the results of which are being announced today. This was the first major Election Day in the US since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City Mayoral Race, defeating US President Donald Trump-backed candidate Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani, 34, is poised to become the first South Asian and first Muslim mayor of New York City.

Among other prominent races, Democrats won gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, the only states electing new chief executives this year

Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill was elected to be the 57th governor of New Jersey, defeating Jack Ciattarelli, a former state representative and Republican. The race was a reflection of Democratic resilience after Donald Trump’s return to office in January.

The contest drew national attention as it comes ahead of the 2026 midterms and is an early gauge of Trump’s standing with voters.

We’ve still got plenty of work to do: Obama Democrats are hopeful that a strong performance could pave the way for the party’s return to national relevance.

“Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter,” former US President Barack Obama said in a post on X.

In another significant result, Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia governor’s race, defeating Republican Lt Governor Winsome Earle-Sears to give Democrats a key victory.

Virginia and New Jersey made history by electing the first woman ever to become a governor.

Mamdani’s victory in the New York Mayoral polls is historic on many counts. He will not just be the first Muslim and person of South Asian descent, but he will also be the youngest in over a century — to hold the position.

A year after winning back the White House, Tuesday’s elections were the first big electoral test of President Donald Trump's second term. It was an opportunity for voters to render a verdict on the actions of the new Trump administration.

Why Republicans lost? Trump weighs in Experts said the results offer clues about the political climate heading into next year's elections, when voters will determine control of Congress for the rest of Trump's presidency.

President Donald Trump shared on social media pollsters' view of the two main factors that drove Republican losses in these elections

“Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and shutdown, were the two reasons that Republicans lost elections tonight, according to Pollsters,” Donald Trump said in the Truth Social post.

Other races were Democrats won big

In other races, Democrat Jay Jones is likely to have won the Virginia attorney general's race, NBC News projects Virginia state Senator Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim American woman elected to statewide office in the US with her victory in the state’s Lieutenant Governor’s race, NBC News projected.

Incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu, who ran unopposed, is expected to win her second term in the Democratic stronghold of Massachusetts.

The results assume significance even as there were no federal elections that could change the present status of Donald Trump’s powers in Washington DC. Yet, races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia stole the limelight on Election Day. These races provide an update on the state of the Democrats’ rebuilding project ahead of the 2026 midterm polls in the US.

Democrats surge ahead for 2026 midterm elections A new CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, found that Democrats hold a narrow but meaningful edge over Republicans one year before the 2026 midterm elections.

The survey showed 47 per cent of registered voters favouring the Democratic candidate in their district, compared with 42 per cent backing the Republican.