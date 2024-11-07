US election results: Jimmy Kimmel laments Trump win— ’Terrible Tuesday night… we chose a criminal to be President’

Calling Donald Trump a criminal, Jimmy Kimmel said it was a bad night for everyone who voted for him and against him.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 04:16 PM IST
TV host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2024. (File photo)
TV host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2024. (File photo)(AFP)

American television host and producer Jimmy Kimmel lamented about the terrible night he had after Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election 2024.

Calling Donald Trump a criminal, the 56-year-old ABC host said that it was a bad night for everyone who voted against him, and even for those who voted for him.

 

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump

“I spent a lot of time over the past 17 hours thinking about what I would say tonight, or even if there is anything to say tonight, and there’s nothing, goodnight everybody,” Kimmel said, walking off the stage, on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night.

The presidential election saw a battle between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump prevailed in five of the seven battleground states to push him past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency and was leading in the remaining two, Arizona and Nevada, where votes were still being tallied.

Also Read | Nevada, N Carolina, Arizona US Polls LIVE: battle remains on ’close call’

He was also on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote since George W. Bush two decades ago.

Calling the election night “the worst taco Tuesday of my whole life”, Kimmel said that he was figuring out what happened.

“Those of you who are hate watching this show right now wanting to watch me suffer, you will be happy to know that there was no joy in Mudville last night,” he further said.

During the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Kimmel became emotional and said, “Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night.”

“It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go.”

“It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him, and guess what, it was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too, you just don’t realize it yet,” he also said.

Also Read | 2024 US elections: Vice President-elect JD Vance’s message for Usha Chilukuri

Speaking harshly about the outcome of the US election, Kimmel said that the choice for president came down to a prosecutor and a criminal, “and we chose the criminal to be President of the United States. More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged.”

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 04:16 PM IST
US election results: Jimmy Kimmel laments Trump win— 'Terrible Tuesday night… we chose a criminal to be President'

