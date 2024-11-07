US Election Results: Kamala Harris dials President-elect Trump to concede, stresses need for peaceful transfer of power

Kamala Harris spoke to Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede defeat in the recent US Elections. The Democrat is slated to deliver a concession speech later in the day at Howard University — her alma mater in Washington.

A senior Harris aide told AP News that Harris had also discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power with Trump ahead of her planned concession speech Wednesday afternoon.

The tumultuous election campaign ends on an especially bitter note for Harris as she will still be required to oversee Congress' ceremonial certification of the election as the sitting Vice President.

Harris became the Democratic candidate after Biden stumbled badly in his June 27 debate with Trump. The President — struggling to convince voters that he could serve as until the age of 86 — eventually dropped out of the race to endorse his VP.

Donald Trump has already secured 292 electoral votes with only a few states left to be called. There are a total of 538 electoral votes up for grabs and a winning US Presidential candidate must secure at least 270 of these in order to take the White House. Trump is also the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.