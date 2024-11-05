US Election Results LIVE: Full list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris — who’s leading Presidential race?

US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris – who will be the next US President? As counting of votes continue in few US states, here's a list of all the states where the two presidential candidates are leading.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published5 Nov 2024, 08:12 PM IST
US Election Results 2024: Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S..
US Election Results 2024: Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S..(REUTERS)

The US Elections 2024 seem to be one of the closest in the country's history. "It's incredibly close," an expert told Reuters on Tuesday as final votes were cast to choose the next US President. Millions have already voted in early elections, but a significant number is expected to vote on Election Day, November 5. 

Americans will choose between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump as their next President. Voting in a few states has already ended, and results trends have started kicking in. Here is what these trends suggest. Also, let's take a look at how many electors are allocated to different US states.

Also Read | US agencies warn about Russian disinformation, Iran’s election interference

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris – who's leading the Presidential race? Full list of states results here

S No.US StateWinner: Donald Trump or Kamala HarrisTotal electors
1Alabama 9 votes
2Kentucky 8 votes
3North Dakota 3 votes
4Alaska 3 votes
5Louisiana 8 votes
6Ohio 17 votes
7Arizona 11 votes
8Maine 4 votes
9Oklahoma 7 votes
10Arkansas 6 votes
11Maryland 10 votes
12Oregon 8 votes
13California 54 votes
14Massachusetts 11 votes
15Pennsylvania 19 votes
16Colorado 10 votes
17Michigan 15 votes
18Rhode Island 4 votes
19Connecticut 7 votes
20Minnesota 10 votes
21South Carolina 9 votes
22Delaware 3 votes
23Mississippi 6 votes
24South Dakota 3 votes
25
District of Columbia
 3 votes
26Missouri 10 votes
27Tennessee 11 votes
28Florida 30 votes
29Montana 4 votes
30Texas 40 votes
31Georgia 16 votes
32Nebraska 5 votes
33Utah 6 votes
34Hawaii 4 votes
35Nevada 6 votes
36Vermont 3 votes
37Idaho 4 votes
38New Hampshire 4 votes
39Virginia 13 votes
40Illinois 19 votes
41New Jersey 14 votes
42Washington 12 votes
43Indiana 11 votes
44New Mexico 5 votes
45West Virginia 4 votes
46Iowa 6 votes
47New York 28 votes
48Wisconsin 10 votes
49Kansas 6 votes
50North Carolina 16 votes
51Wyoming 3 votes

Decoding US Election Results 2024

Many states have a clear preference, and results are first announced there. But all eyes are on seven swing states where both candidates have equal chance of winning the polls. These seven swing states are – Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania.

Also Read | Explained: How US elects its President? A look at the electoral process

Opinion polls and surveys show that voters do not seem to indicate a clear preference for either party. Moreover, the actual winner will not be decided by citizens' votes in the November 5 election but by the Electoral College. There are total 538 Electoral Votes and a candidate needs to win a majority of 270 votes to become President.

Track Kamala Harris US Election Results 2024 LIVE here

Track Donald Trump US Election Results 2024 LIVE here

Each state has a specific number of electors. The District of Columbia is treated like a US state for purposes of the Electoral College under the 23rd Amendment of the Constitution.

Although citizens voting in the US general election (November 5) are not directly choosing their President (Trump or Harris), but their votes still hold importance as vote for their candidate's preferred electors.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:12 PM IST
