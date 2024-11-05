The US Elections 2024 seem to be one of the closest in the country's history. "It's incredibly close," an expert told Reuters on Tuesday as final votes were cast to choose the next US President. Millions have already voted in early elections, but a significant number is expected to vote on Election Day, November 5.
Americans will choose between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump as their next President. Voting in a few states has already ended, and results trends have started kicking in. Here is what these trends suggest. Also, let's take a look at how many electors are allocated to different US states.
US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris – who's leading the Presidential race? Full list of states results here
|S No.
|US State
|Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris
|Total electors
|1
|Alabama
|9 votes
|2
|Kentucky
|8 votes
|3
|North Dakota
|3 votes
|4
|Alaska
|3 votes
|5
|Louisiana
|8 votes
|6
|Ohio
|17 votes
|7
|Arizona
|11 votes
|8
|Maine
|4 votes
|9
|Oklahoma
|7 votes
|10
|Arkansas
|6 votes
|11
|Maryland
|10 votes
|12
|Oregon
|8 votes
|13
|California
|54 votes
|14
|Massachusetts
|11 votes
|15
|Pennsylvania
|19 votes
|16
|Colorado
|10 votes
|17
|Michigan
|15 votes
|18
|Rhode Island
|4 votes
|19
|Connecticut
|7 votes
|20
|Minnesota
|10 votes
|21
|South Carolina
|9 votes
|22
|Delaware
|3 votes
|23
|Mississippi
|6 votes
|24
|South Dakota
|3 votes
|25
District of Columbia
|3 votes
|26
|Missouri
|10 votes
|27
|Tennessee
|11 votes
|28
|Florida
|30 votes
|29
|Montana
|4 votes
|30
|Texas
|40 votes
|31
|Georgia
|16 votes
|32
|Nebraska
|5 votes
|33
|Utah
|6 votes
|34
|Hawaii
|4 votes
|35
|Nevada
|6 votes
|36
|Vermont
|3 votes
|37
|Idaho
|4 votes
|38
|New Hampshire
|4 votes
|39
|Virginia
|13 votes
|40
|Illinois
|19 votes
|41
|New Jersey
|14 votes
|42
|Washington
|12 votes
|43
|Indiana
|11 votes
|44
|New Mexico
|5 votes
|45
|West Virginia
|4 votes
|46
|Iowa
|6 votes
|47
|New York
|28 votes
|48
|Wisconsin
|10 votes
|49
|Kansas
|6 votes
|50
|North Carolina
|16 votes
|51
|Wyoming
|3 votes
Decoding US Election Results 2024
Many states have a clear preference, and results are first announced there. But all eyes are on seven swing states where both candidates have equal chance of winning the polls. These seven swing states are – Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania.
Opinion polls and surveys show that voters do not seem to indicate a clear preference for either party. Moreover, the actual winner will not be decided by citizens' votes in the November 5 election but by the Electoral College. There are total 538 Electoral Votes and a candidate needs to win a majority of 270 votes to become President.
Each state has a specific number of electors. The District of Columbia is treated like a US state for purposes of the Electoral College under the 23rd Amendment of the Constitution.
Although citizens voting in the US general election (November 5) are not directly choosing their President (Trump or Harris), but their votes still hold importance as vote for their candidate's preferred electors.