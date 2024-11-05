US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris – who will be the next US President? As counting of votes continue in few US states, here's a list of all the states where the two presidential candidates are leading.

The US Elections 2024 seem to be one of the closest in the country's history. "It's incredibly close," an expert told Reuters on Tuesday as final votes were cast to choose the next US President. Millions have already voted in early elections, but a significant number is expected to vote on Election Day, November 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Americans will choose between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump as their next President. Voting in a few states has already ended, and results trends have started kicking in. Here is what these trends suggest. Also, let's take a look at how many electors are allocated to different US states.

S No. US State Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Total electors 1 Alabama 9 votes 2 Kentucky 8 votes 3 North Dakota 3 votes 4 Alaska 3 votes 5 Louisiana 8 votes 6 Ohio 17 votes 7 Arizona 11 votes 8 Maine 4 votes 9 Oklahoma 7 votes 10 Arkansas 6 votes 11 Maryland 10 votes 12 Oregon 8 votes 13 California 54 votes 14 Massachusetts 11 votes 15 Pennsylvania 19 votes 16 Colorado 10 votes 17 Michigan 15 votes 18 Rhode Island 4 votes 19 Connecticut 7 votes 20 Minnesota 10 votes 21 South Carolina 9 votes 22 Delaware 3 votes 23 Mississippi 6 votes 24 South Dakota 3 votes 25 District of Columbia 3 votes 26 Missouri 10 votes 27 Tennessee 11 votes 28 Florida 30 votes 29 Montana 4 votes 30 Texas 40 votes 31 Georgia 16 votes 32 Nebraska 5 votes 33 Utah 6 votes 34 Hawaii 4 votes 35 Nevada 6 votes 36 Vermont 3 votes 37 Idaho 4 votes 38 New Hampshire 4 votes 39 Virginia 13 votes 40 Illinois 19 votes 41 New Jersey 14 votes 42 Washington 12 votes 43 Indiana 11 votes 44 New Mexico 5 votes 45 West Virginia 4 votes 46 Iowa 6 votes 47 New York 28 votes 48 Wisconsin 10 votes 49 Kansas 6 votes 50 North Carolina 16 votes 51 Wyoming 3 votes

Decoding US Election Results 2024 Many states have a clear preference, and results are first announced there. But all eyes are on seven swing states where both candidates have equal chance of winning the polls. These seven swing states are – Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania.

Opinion polls and surveys show that voters do not seem to indicate a clear preference for either party. Moreover, the actual winner will not be decided by citizens' votes in the November 5 election but by the Electoral College. There are total 538 Electoral Votes and a candidate needs to win a majority of 270 votes to become President.

Each state has a specific number of electors. The District of Columbia is treated like a US state for purposes of the Electoral College under the 23rd Amendment of the Constitution.