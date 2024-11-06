US Election Results: Donald Trump expressed his “tremendous appreciation” for Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the top Trump campaign advisers, as he won the US presidency on Wednesday. Here are Top 7 moments from Donald Trump's election-winning poll campaign: In pictures

Donald Trump became the 47th US President on Wednesday. He defeated Democrat Kamala Harris by millions of votes to claim victory in at least four of the seven swing states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Maine, and Georgia. However, the Electoral College's voting in December will determine the official winner of the US Presidential Elections. According to US media, Trump has already won the majority of electoral votes at 277.

1 Fight, fight, fight!: Trump's assassination attempt in Butler Donald Trump was attacked in July while campaigning in Pennsylvania's Butler. A bullet grazed Trump's ear and killed one of his supporters. His face streaked with blood, but Trump stood and raised his fist in the air, shouting "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

Donald Trump is surround by US Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

2. Republican National Convention Donald Trump entered the Republican National Convention with a bandage covering his right ear. The former president appeared at the RNC’s opening night just days after the assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally.

Donald Trump attended the Republican National Convention on July 18 in Milwaukee.

3. Trump-Harris debate Donald Trump engaged in a fierce debate with rival Kamala Harris in September for the first and the last time. The two leaders shook hands as they came on the stage.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024,.

4. The DARK MAGA: Elon Musk makes his first appearance at a Trump rally Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla who also purchased X, joined Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5 at the site where the former president survived an assassination attempt in July. Musk said "this will be the last election" if Trump doesn't win. Wearing a cap with the "Make America Great Again [MAGA]" slogan of Trump's campaign, Musk appeared to acknowledge the foreboding nature of his remarks.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacts next to Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump during a campaign rally, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.

5. Trump’s Madison Square Garden event Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden late October, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics. Some Democrats, calling Trump a fascist, compared his event to a pro-Nazi rally at the Garden in February 1939.