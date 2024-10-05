US election: Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz to make ‘significant donation’ for ‘great friend’ Kamala Harris

Ben Horowitz says he and his wife Felicia have known Vice President Kamala Harris for over 10 years and she has been a great friend to them during that time

Updated5 Oct 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Friday.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Friday.(AP)

Washington: Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz said on Friday he will make a "significant donation" to entities supporting the Democratic presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris who faces Republican former President Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election.

Why it's important

The co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz had thrown support behind Trump in July. At the time he backed Trump, President Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate. Biden later stepped aside in the aftermath of a disastrous debate against Trump and Harris took over.

Trump had built a lead over Biden in battleground states, according to polls, which have become tight since Harris entered the race.

Also Read | Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris: US Presidential election betting goes LIVE

Key quotes

"As I mentioned before, (his wife) Felicia and I have known Vice President Harris for over 10 years and she has been a great friend to both of us during that time," the venture capitalist said on X.

"As a result of our friendship, Felicia and I will be making a significant donation to entities who support the Harris Walz campaign," he added, without giving an amount or an entity's name.

He added the firm he co-founded has not endorsed Harris officially because Harris has not yet given a detailed tech policy platform. He reiterated his frustration with the "exceptionally destructive" tech policies of the Biden administration, in which Harris serves as vice president.

Also Read | Actor Jessica Alba faces backlash over ’super creepy’ video with Kamala Harris

"Although I have had several conversations with Vice President Harris and her team on their likely tech policies and am encouraged by my belief in her, they have not yet stated what their tech policy will be, so the firm will not be updating its position in that regard," he said.

Also Read | Barack Obama to campaign with Kamala Harris in key swing states for US polls

Context

Harris' campaign has been raising way more funds than Trump's, giving her a clear cash advantage as both sides bombard battleground states with television ads.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 11:04 PM IST
      Popular in News

