US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: All attention is focused on what is being called the “closest race in history" of the 2024 US Presidential election, with Donald Trump facing off against Kamala Harris.
On Monday, Harris rallied Americans to vote in this pivotal election, delivering her final campaign speech in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. “Just one more day until the most consequential election of our lifetimes, and the momentum is on our side," she said in Philadelphia.
“This could be one of the closest races in history—every vote counts."
Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic candidate in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, with the goal of making history as the first woman and the first person of Indian descent to become President of the United States.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump, the former President, is seeking a historic comeback to the White House after his contentious loss in 2020. If Trump wins, it would mark the first time in over a century that a president has served two non-consecutive terms.
In the 2016 election, Trump won the presidency by securing 304 electoral votes to 227 against Hillary Clinton, even though he trailed Clinton by more than 2 percentage points and about 2.8 million votes in the popular vote.
However, in the 2020 election, Trump was defeated by Joe Biden, who won with 306 electoral votes to 232 and led Trump by over 700,000 votes in the popular vote.
Trump has continued to deny the 2020 election results, claiming widespread voter fraud, a stance that sparked protests by his supporters and culminated in the January 6 Capitol Riots.
US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: People from Kamala Harris's ancestral village 'Thulasendrapuram' in Tiruvarur district created kolam designs, a tradition in Tamil culture, to express their hopes for her success in the US Presidential elections, reported ANI.
Visuals of Thulasendrapuram village show women drawing kolam with letters stating "Vanakkam America - Kamala Harris - Vetripera Vazhthukal (Namaste America - Kamala Harris - Wisher for her win.)
The first ballot has been cast in the US for the 2024 Presidential elections in New Hampshire's small township of Dixville Notch.
Dixville Notch becomes the first place in the US to cast a ballot as the country goes into elections on November 5 and November 6.
The township is located along the US-Canada border and sits at the northern tip of New Hampshire. It opened and closed its poll just after midnight ET in a tradition that dates back to 1960, CNN reported. (ANI)
The temple reverberated with rhythmic Sanskrit and Tamil hymns, as a Hindu priest held a flame before the god. As this tiny South Indian village gathered to pray for Kamala Harris, a gaggle of reporters jostled for space and camera angles.
There's little to distinguish the village of Thulasendrapuram from any other rural community in Tamil Nadu, except its connection to a woman who could become America's first leader with South Asian roots.
As millions of Americans vote, Harris has people rooting for her from thousands of miles away in a village surrounded by rice paddies and coconut trees, where her mother's family has ancestral ties. They talk about her at the local tea shop. Banners and billboards bearing her face are seen throughout the community. (AP)
A victory for Kamala Harris in the US presidential election has the potential to support Japan’s ailing currency while a win for Donald Trump would probably boost the Tokyo stock market and put the yen at risk of a deeper slump.
That’s just two of the many possible market outcomes as investors and analysts sketch multiple scenarios for the trajectory of Japanese assets.
They caution that the risk of a contested result in the election means that regardless of who initially appears to come out on top, a period of heightened volatility is likely. (Bloomberg)
US exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin recorded their highest daily net outflow to date as markets brace for Election Day.
The group of 12 funds managed by the likes of BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments shed $579.5 million on Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The outflows come as digital-asset traders prepare for a period of heightened volatility in the immediate aftermath of the US election. (Bloomberg)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday released a statement warning that foreign adversaries of the United States, especially Russia are ramping up their efforts to undermine confidence in the presidential election and "stoke divisions among Americans."
The United States Intelligence Community (IC) said they expect foreign influence operations will "intensify through Election Day and in the coming weeks" adding that "foreign influence narratives will focus on swing states."
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, in a joint statement with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said "Russia is the most active threat". (ANI)
As the race for the White House remains extremely tight even hours before the start of the vote, prominent American political scientist Ian Bremmer has said that no result would surprise him in this close contest, though he views Trump as the "very narrow favourite."
He further highlighted that some polls have shown Trump "surprisingly weak" in Republican-leaning states, adding that the minds of undecided voters and turnout operations by the two parties might eventually play the deciding role in the results.
Ian Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, a geopolitical risk advisory firm, and GZERO Media, a company providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs.
In an email interview with ANI, Bremmer said, "We view Trump as the very narrow favourite in this race, but this is a low-conviction view, reflecting the closeness of polling and polls over the weekend that showed him surprisingly weak in Republican-leaning states."
"No outcome would surprise me. Deciding factors will be: how undecided voters break in the final days and which party has the more effective turnout operation," he added. (ANI)