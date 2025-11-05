US election: What time do polls close in New York, NJ, California, Virginia and when to expect exit poll results

The United States is witnessing one of the biggest political tests for Republican President Donald Trump, as this election serves as the first major assessment of his leadership since he took office. A mayoral election in New York City and California and Governor election in Virginia and New Jersey. Polling is underway, but when do voting hours end, and when can we expect the first exit poll results?

In New York City, which is voting to elect its mayor, the polls close at 9 pm Eastern time (7:30 am India time). In New Jersey, polls will close at 8 pm Eastern (6:30 am India time), and like in New York, results are expected to start coming in soon after. The state has until December 4 to officially certify the results.

In Virginia, polling have closed at 7 pm Eastern time (5:30 am India time) and in California, polls close at 11 pm Eastern (9:30 am India time).

Results to all states will be available as soon as the polls close. Some US election exit poll results have started coming in. Most US election exit polls indicate that voters in four states are dissatisfied with the Trump administration and concerned about the direction of the Republican government.

Virginia Governor race According to the latest reports, Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won the governor’s race in the state – becoming the first female governor of the state. She has defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

Spanberger will succeed Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is not allowed to run for a second consecutive term. The results for Virginia have not been declared, officially yet.

New Jersey Governor race In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill is projected to win the Governor's race. If Sherrill wins, she will be defeating Trump-backed Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli.

Pittsburgh Mayoral race In Pittsburgh – a city in Pennsylvania – Democrat Corey O’Connor has won the race for Pittsburgh mayor, defeating Republican nominee Tony Moreno.

O’Connor, the Allegheny County controller, defeated incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey in the Democratic primary earlier this year. He is the son of former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor.

Cincinnati mayoral election Cincinnati mayoral election is nearing its conclusion with projections pointing towards a Democratic rule in the mayor category.

In Cincinnati mayoral race, Democrat Aftab Pureval has won against Vice President JD Vance's half brother Cory Bowman.

Massachusetts mayor polls Incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu, running unopposed, is poised to secure a second term in Boston, the Democratic stronghold and capital of Massachusetts.

New York City mayoral election The polling has closed in the New York City mayoral election and the results are expected to be declared soon.

More results will be updated as they come