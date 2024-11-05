US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here’s what to know

While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting. Check out if banks, post offices, and FedEx stay open on November 5.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here's what to know
US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here’s what to know(REUTERS)

Americans will decide between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. Although Election Day isn’t a federal holiday, certain states have declared it a public holiday to allow employees to vote, and many are wondering which services will be open.

While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting. New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Virginia, Michigan, Montana, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Indiana have also announced a holiday, though it does not require employees to vote.

Also Read | Top events on Nov 5: Sagility India IPO, PM Modi’s rallies in Maharashtra, more

What’s Open and Closed on Election Day?

Post Offices, UPS, and FedEx

The U.S. Postal Service, along with UPS and FedEx, will be open as usual on November 5. These services will operate and provide mail and courier services on Election Day.

Banks

Banks nationwide are expected to stay open on Election Day. However, some branches may close in specific areas, according to NBC New York. Customers are advised to check with local branches for specific information on hours.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates November 5, 2024: Singham Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty’s directorial starring Ajay Devgan earns ₹186 crore worldwide

Schools

In many states, schools may be closed or will have a non-attendance day for students. Major cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago have already announced school closures on November 5.

State administrative offices and courts in some states have declared November 5 a public holiday. This will vary depending on each state’s specific guidelines.

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Nov 5

Buses, trains, and other public transportation services will remain operational across the country on Election Day, ensuring that voters have access to polling stations.

With over 160 million Americans expected to vote, early voting has already begun in many states, reflecting the anticipation and high stakes of this year’s election. The 2024 race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris is expected to be close, drawing significant attention across the nation.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here’s what to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.