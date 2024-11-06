US Elections 2024: Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta claims he predicted Donald Trump’s win

  • The successful US prediction comes after a recent misfire by Axis My India in the latest Indian elections, including the Lok Sabha, and Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Chairman & MD, Axis My India Pradeep Gupta.
Chairman & MD, Axis My India Pradeep Gupta.(PTI)

Amid the Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, psephologist Pradeep Gupta and his team at Axis My America claimed on Wednesday that they have accurately predicted Donald Trump’s victory.

Axis My America’s forecast aligned closely with Donald Trump’s results in both the popular vote and the electoral college, Gupta said, adding Axis My America, a subsidiary of Axis My India, stood out for precisely capturing voter sentiment across key states.

“As counting enters the final lap, Axis My America's prediction of Donald Trump getting elected as the next US President is spot on for both popular vote and electoral votes. While many local pollsters missed the mark, Axis My America which is a subsidiary of Axis My India got it Bang on!” Pradeep Gupta posted on X.

The successful US prediction comes after a recent misfire by Axis My India in the latest Indian elections, including the Lok Sabha, and Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls.

More to come...

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
