Business News/ News / Us News/  US elections 2024: Bill Gates joins over 80 billionaires supporting Kamala Harris' run for President; Trump has…

Livemint

  • Bill Gates has donated approximately $50 million to Future Forward, a nonprofit supporting Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, according to the New York Times.

Bill Gates privately said he has recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris’ presidential run, the New York Times reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.

As per the report, Gates made the donation to Future Forward, the primary fundraising group supporting Harris. With Gates donation, he has joined the list of over 80 billionaires are supporting Harris for President while only 50 are backing former President Donald Trump, report by Forbes stated.

