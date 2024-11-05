US Elections 2024: Control of US Congress at stake amid neck and neck fight between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remained locked in a neck-and-neck ‘fight for democracy’ as millions of Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. But there is much more than the White House at stake as voters elect 35 members of the Senate and all 435 members of the House. The party that secures a the majority will have the power to boost or block the agenda of the President — be it Trump or Harris.

Reports citing nonpartisan analysts indicate that Republicans have a good chance of taking back the Senate where Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 majority. But the party could also lose its grip on the House — where Democrats only need to pick up four seats to re-take control of the 435-seat chamber.

A divided Congress can force a season of compromise or stalemate and lead to exceedingly tumultuous and unproductive sessions. The recent session under President Joe Biden for example saw the speaker being ousted and barely fended off government shutdowns.