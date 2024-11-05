US Elections 2024: Control of US Congress at stake amid neck and neck fight between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Elections on Tuesday can flip both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while still leaving Capitol Hill divided between Republicans and Democrats. The outcome will play an important role in determining how easily the next President governs until the congressional elections in 2026.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remained locked in a neck-and-neck ‘fight for democracy’ as millions of Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. But there is much more than the White House at stake as voters elect 35 members of the Senate and all 435 members of the House. The party that secures a the majority will have the power to boost or block the agenda of the President — be it Trump or Harris.

Reports citing nonpartisan analysts indicate that Republicans have a good chance of taking back the Senate where Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 majority. But the party could also lose its grip on the House — where Democrats only need to pick up four seats to re-take control of the 435-seat chamber.

A divided Congress can force a season of compromise or stalemate and lead to exceedingly tumultuous and unproductive sessions. The recent session under President Joe Biden for example saw the speaker being ousted and barely fended off government shutdowns.

Also Read | US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Swing state to decide Harris and Trump’s fate

Big issues under consideration for the ongoing polls include the economy, the border, reproductive health care and the ‘future of democracy’. Abortion is on the ballot for nine states with voters trying to decide whether it should be a guaranteed right. Meanwhile Republicans have continued to press crime as an issue while also trying to capitalize on suburban unease about immigration policy and an influx of international migrants. Democrats have moved to mount a stronger defense to voters’ concerns about crime and immigration.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: Control of US Congress at stake amid neck and neck fight between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.