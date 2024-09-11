US Elections 2024: Donald Trump claims abortion ban ‘a lie’ in debate with Kamala Harris, who claims it will become law

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump denied accusations from Democrats that he wants to ban abortions, claiming they are lies. Vice President Harris criticized him for appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, suggesting he would support a national abortion ban if elected.

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 08:13 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted by ABC in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024.
US Elections 2024: Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted by ABC in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024. (Reuters / Brian Snyder)

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump has now claimed that Democrats accusing him of wanting to ban abortions in America are lying, AP reported.

In the first US Presidential 2024 debate between the two candidates, Republican nominee and former US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris debated over the economy, policies, abortion and immigration issues.

Also Read | Trump vs Harris Debate LIVE: Harris says Israel has a right to defend itself

Harris Calls it ‘Trump Abortion Bans’

In what has been a bone of contention among women voters in the US, Kamala Harris took aim at one of Trump's biggest electoral vulnerabilities and accused him of implementing “Trump abortion bans” in the country, through his US Supreme Court judge appointments.

She said his appointing three US Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, leave over 20 us states open to “Trump abortion bans” and spoke about women being denied health care and emergency care due such bans and said Trump as President would sign a national abortion ban into law.

Also Read | Trump v Harris: What do polls say of who is winning the US elections? Check here

Harris also accused Trump of repeatedly lying over efforts to end federal protections for abortion, and said his policy on the matter was “insulting to the women of America”.

“You're going to hear a bunch of lies. Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v Wade, and they did exactly as he intended,” she added.

“I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v Wade as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law,” said Harris.

Also Read | Harris-Trump debate: ‘Look, we’ve had a terrible economy, says Donald Trump

Trump Says ‘No Reason to Sign Ban’

But Trump retorted by calling this “a lie,” adding, “I'm not signing a ban and there's no reason to sign a ban,” as per an AP report.

“Now, I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother... Now states are voting on it... Each individual state is voting. It's the vote of the people. Now it's not tied up in the federal government,” said Trump.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: Donald Trump claims abortion ban ‘a lie’ in debate with Kamala Harris, who claims it will become law

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue