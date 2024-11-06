US elections 2024: Trump claims victory in presidential polls, says ‘America’s unprecedented mandate’ | Top quotes

Donald Trump claims victory in the US Presidential elections following projections from several news outlets. In a speech to supporters, he emphasised that America granted an unprecedented mandate and stated that history has been made.

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 01:42 PM IST
US election 2024: Donald Trump declared victory in the US Presidential elections following projections from several news outlets
US election 2024: Donald Trump declared victory in the US Presidential elections following projections from several news outlets

Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed victory in the US Presidential elections after Fox News projected him as the winner. Other outlets have yet to call the race for Trump, but they note that he is far ahead in the race.

Addressing his supporters from West Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump said, “America has given us an unprecedented mandate” and “we have created history”. 

Check top quotes here:

“We've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” Trump told cheering supporters.

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before."

“I will fight for you with every breath in my body, will not rest until we have delivered strong, safe and prosperous America.”

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump, JD Vance claim victory

Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to help the United States heal. 

“We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly,” Trump said in Florida.

“Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Also Read | Trump, the 47th US President? List of historic firsts for the Republican nominee

Praising Tesla's boss, Donald Trump said we have a new star in Elon Musk.

“He’s a character. He’s a special guy, he’s a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses.”

On the topic of China, he said, “China do have what we have.”

Trump joined by family and close aides

Most of the important people in Trump’s personal and political life joined him on stage as he addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Former first lady Melania Trump stood near her husband and was joined by Barron, the former president’s youngest son. Trump’s older children, Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, all joined their father on stage, too.

Trump’s top political minds, including campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, and his political allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, joined him on the stage as well.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 01:42 PM IST
