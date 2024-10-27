‘We love Trump’: Huge crowd camps early to grab a seat at Madison Square Garden ahead of Republican candidate’s address

As Election Day approaches, Donald Trump supporters brave the cold, camping outside Madison Square Garden to secure their spots for a highly anticipated rally featuring prominent speakers.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 06:50 PM IST
A vendor sells Trump merchandise outside Madison Square Garden on the day of a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump, in New York, October 27, 2024.
A vendor sells Trump merchandise outside Madison Square Garden on the day of a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump, in New York, October 27, 2024.(REUTERS)

In the run up to the US presidential elections 2024, Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump is set to hold a mega rally on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden (MSG), New York City.

With just over a week to go before Election Day — November 5, Trump will take the stage at one of the country's most iconic venues, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign's closing message against Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dozens of die-hard Trump supporters started camping outside MSG on Saturday to make sure they get a seat.

According to a report by AOL.com, around 100 Trump supporters were lined up in lawn chairs just after midnight on Sunday outside the famous arena, and some of them came as early as 10 am on Saturday to a spot along 33rd Street and Sixth Avenues.

“We love Trump,” Patty Vitala told the New York Post.

“I love Trump and it’s cold out but it’s worth the wait. We want to make sure we get in.”

 

“I was almost going to doze off. We do have a hotel room to go back to change but we’ll most likely be sitting out here for the night so we don’t lose our seats and make sure we get in,” said Patty.

Another Trump supporter Barbara (54), was the earliest of the people arriving at 10 AM on Saturday.

“I never expected to be first in line,” Barbara tells the New York Post. “I’ve never been to Madison Square Garden and I just thought this was going to be a magical event.”

The Madison Square Garden gates will open for rallygoers at noon with the event set to begin at 5 pm.

While some Democrats and TV pundits have questioned Trump's decision to hold what they dismiss as vanity events, the rally guarantees Trump what he most craves: the spotlight, wall-to-wall coverage and a national audience.

Other speakers at the event include Senator J.D. Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, the beleaguered Rudy Giuliani, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Lee Greenwood.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘We love Trump’: Huge crowd camps early to grab a seat at Madison Square Garden ahead of Republican candidate’s address

