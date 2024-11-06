US Elections 2024: Donald Trump to appoint Robert F Kennedy Jr in charge of US public health? Here’s what is at stake

US Elections 2024: Trump's potential appointment of RFK Jr. to public health roles raises concerns among experts about serious implications for health policies, as Kennedy holds controversial beliefs regarding health and disease.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Donald Trump to put Robert F Kennedy Jr in charge of US public health? Here's what is at stake
US Elections 2024: Donald Trump to put Robert F Kennedy Jr in charge of US public health? Here’s what is at stake(Bloomberg)

US Elections 2024: As the high stakes battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continues, the former US President hinted that he might put Robert F Kennedy Jr. in charge of the US public health agencies. Experts state that a lot would be at stake, if RFK Jr takes charge of health.

“Let me tell you, he’s a great guy, RFK. He’s gonna do pretty much what he wants as far as I’m concerned. He wants health for women, for men, for children. I happen to agree with a lot of the things he says,” said Trump, while talking to reporters on Election Day, according to Vanity Fair.

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Republicans regain Senate majority

Donald Trump’s comments come days after Kennedy said during a livestream that Trump had pledged to give him “control” of multiple federal health agencies. Robert F Kennedy Jr, who had earlier decided to contest as an independent candidate, joined Trump in August 2024.

What if RFK Jr takes charge of US Public Health?

While Donald Trump may think that Robert F Kennedy Jr is a “great guy”, who wants “health for women, children”, experts believe otherwise. RFK Jr being in charge of public health agencies could potentially lead to severe consequences for patients, drugmakers and the US's public health overall.

“I think it would be a world turned upside down,” Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Also Read | US election 2024: Trump win North Carolina; who is leading swing states

Kennedy has even suggested that chemicals in the environment can make children gay and trans, and also claimed that HIV does not cause AIDS. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” Kennedy said last year, according to Vanity Fair.

‘Key to make America healthy’

Earlier Kennedy had stated the Trump had promised him the ‘key to make America healthy.’

“The key that I think—you know, that President Trump has promised me—is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its subagencies—CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others—and then also the USDA, which is—which, you know, is key to making America healthy. Because we’ve got to get off of seed oils, and we’ve got to get off of pesticide-intensive agriculture,” Kennedy Jr said. 

Also Read | Donald Trump’s bold health care strategy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm
Key Takeaways
  • Kennedy’s controversial stances on health issues raise concerns about his suitability for overseeing public health.
  • Trump’s potential appointment of Kennedy could shift the direction of federal health policy significantly.
  • Experts fear that Kennedy’s leadership may undermine established public health protocols and scientific consensus.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Donald Trump to appoint Robert F Kennedy Jr in charge of US public health? Here's what is at stake

