US Elections 2024 | From Beyonce & Eminem to Kanye West, a look at celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris or Donald Trump

  • US Elections 2024: In addition to popular icons such as Taylor Swift and Eminem, several other names from Hollywood have poured in their support for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Oct 2024, 08:13 PM IST
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump -- many celebrities have openly expressed their support for either of the presidential candidates.
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump -- many celebrities have openly expressed their support for either of the presidential candidates.(REUTERS)

US Elections 2024: Opponents Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have one thing in common when it comes to the US presidential race - celebrity-studded campaigns.

Be it Beyonce, Billie Eilish, or The Undertaker Mark Calaway, the biggest names in Hollywood have openly expressed their support for either of the presidential candidates, hoping their backing can move the needle on November 5. Mint brings you a look.

Beyonce, Bilie Eilish, Eminem on Harris' side

American singer Beyoncé, whose iconic hit "Freedom" has been the tune for Kamala Harris's election campaign, will join the Democratic candidate at a Houston rally on Friday, reported several US media outlets.

Also Read | Is S&P 500 signalling a Kamala Harris win in 2024 US presidential polls?

Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to post a photo of her posing with a ‘Harris Walz’ poster, as she enumerated 31 reasons why Kamala Harris has her vote. She also included a nod to her “And Just Like That” character Carrie Bradshaw, saying a vote for Harris is what “a certain childless cat lady I play on TV” would want.

Nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish told fans to vote for Kamala Harris 'like your life depends on it, because it does,' reported USA Today.

Taking to his classic rap ‘Lose Yourself’, Grammy-winning rapper Eminem introduced Barack Obama at a Harris rally in Detroit on Tuesday, October 22. The video of Obama vibing to the rap went viral on social media, garnering millions of views.

Also Read | US Presidential Polls 2024: Kamala Harris says Donald Trump is a ‘fascist’?

Earlier, billionaire pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in an Instagram post minutes after the US Presidential Debate ended on September 12. Several other musicians, including Usher, John Legend, Cardi B, and Kesha joined Swift in her support for Harris.

Musicians Amber Rose, billionaires Wynn, Musk back Donald Trump

Contrary to Kamala Harris's bandwagon of celebrities, Donald Trump's long list of supporters consists of billionaires and many musicians.

Former NASCAR racer and model Danica Patrick told Fox News she's never voted in a presidential election before—but that she will head to the ballot box this year to support Donald Trump, who is the "rational, reasonable choice," according to her.

Also Read | US polls 2024: Trump, Harris likely to ‘miss’ wins in THESE battlefields

Kanye West and the ex-POTUS have had a bumpy relationship since their 2018 meeting in the Oval Office, but when the rapper was asked in February if he would be supporting Trump in 2024 he responded, “Yeah, of course, it’s Trump all day,” reported Deadline.

Although it may not be called an official endorsement, Rapper 50 cent responded to Donald Trump's Pennsylvania shooting rally by putting Trump's face on the cover of his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Musicians Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Chris Janson and Azealia Banks have also expressed their support for Donald Trump.

50 cent's cover of Get Rich or Die Tryin has Donald Trump's face

Billionaire Elon Musk and Steve Wynn have also supported the former US president, with Musk's donations reaching $75 million, the highest Donald Trump campaign has received in 2024.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Celebrity endorsements can significantly influence public perception and voter turnout.
  • The contrasting support for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump highlights the divide in cultural and political affiliations.
  • Musicians and actors play a pivotal role in mobilizing younger voters in the election.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 08:13 PM IST
US Elections 2024 | From Beyonce & Eminem to Kanye West, a look at celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris or Donald Trump

