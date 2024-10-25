US Elections 2024: Opponents Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have one thing in common when it comes to the US presidential race - celebrity-studded campaigns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Be it Beyonce, Billie Eilish, or The Undertaker Mark Calaway, the biggest names in Hollywood have openly expressed their support for either of the presidential candidates, hoping their backing can move the needle on November 5. Mint brings you a look.

Beyonce, Bilie Eilish, Eminem on Harris' side American singer Beyoncé, whose iconic hit "Freedom" has been the tune for Kamala Harris's election campaign, will join the Democratic candidate at a Houston rally on Friday, reported several US media outlets.

Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to post a photo of her posing with a ‘Harris Walz’ poster, as she enumerated 31 reasons why Kamala Harris has her vote. She also included a nod to her “And Just Like That" character Carrie Bradshaw, saying a vote for Harris is what “a certain childless cat lady I play on TV" would want.

Nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish told fans to vote for Kamala Harris 'like your life depends on it, because it does,' reported USA Today.

Taking to his classic rap 'Lose Yourself', Grammy-winning rapper Eminem introduced Barack Obama at a Harris rally in Detroit on Tuesday, October 22. The video of Obama vibing to the rap went viral on social media, garnering millions of views.

Earlier, billionaire pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in an Instagram post minutes after the US Presidential Debate ended on September 12. Several other musicians, including Usher, John Legend, Cardi B, and Kesha joined Swift in her support for Harris.

Musicians Amber Rose, billionaires Wynn, Musk back Donald Trump Contrary to Kamala Harris's bandwagon of celebrities, Donald Trump's long list of supporters consists of billionaires and many musicians.

Former NASCAR racer and model Danica Patrick told Fox News she's never voted in a presidential election before—but that she will head to the ballot box this year to support Donald Trump, who is the "rational, reasonable choice," according to her.

Kanye West and the ex-POTUS have had a bumpy relationship since their 2018 meeting in the Oval Office, but when the rapper was asked in February if he would be supporting Trump in 2024 he responded, “Yeah, of course, it’s Trump all day," reported Deadline.

Although it may not be called an official endorsement, Rapper 50 cent responded to Donald Trump's Pennsylvania shooting rally by putting Trump's face on the cover of his album "Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Musicians Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Chris Janson and Azealia Banks have also expressed their support for Donald Trump.

50 cent's cover of Get Rich or Die Tryin has Donald Trump's face