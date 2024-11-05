US Elections 2024: Handful of voters could decide winner — Barack Obama shares video message as polling begins

Barack Obama urged voters to participate in the election amid heightened tensions and the likelihood of a razor-thin victory margin separating Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Former US President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wisconsin.
Former US President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wisconsin. (Getty Images via AFP)

Former President Barack Obama urged Americans to vote on Tuesday as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remained dead-even in the tightest and most volatile White House contest of modern times.

“Folks this election is going to be close. In some states just a handful of voters in every precinct could decide the winner. So you need to get out there and vote. Tell your family, talk to your neighbours, make a plan, go to the polls with your friends and vote. Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” he urged in a video message. 

Tens of millions of voters are expected to cast their ballots on Tuesday — on top of the 83 million who have already voted early. A final presidential outcome may not be known for several days if the results are as close as polls suggest, adding to tensions in a deeply divided nation.

Harris had made a dramatic entry into the political fray earlier this year as President Joe Biden dropped out of the elections. She now stands a chance to become the first woman president of the US if elected to power on Tuesday. She will also be the first person of Asian/Indian descent to hold the top post and only the second Black American (after Obama) to become President.

Opinion polls over the past few months however offer scant information about the results — with Harris and rival Donald Trump remaining neck-and-neck in the swing states.

The first ballots cast on election day mirrored the nationwide divide — with the six registered voters in the tiny hamlet of Dixville Notch splitting their votes between Harris and Trump. The tiny New Hampshire town has a tradition dating back to 1960 of being the first in the nation to complete in-person voting. The six voters cast their ballots at midnight with vote count being completed 15 minutes later.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: Handful of voters could decide winner — Barack Obama shares video message as polling begins

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.