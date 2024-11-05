US Elections 2024: How Bengali became the only Indian language on NY ballots — ‘they settled on…’

US Elections 2024: New York City will have ballot papers in Bengali language for the 2024 elections.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
US Elections 2024: How Bengali became the only Indian language for NY ballots; ‘they settled on…’
US Elections 2024: How Bengali became the only Indian language for NY ballots; ‘they settled on…’(AFP)

US Elections 2024: As the world's largest economy gears up to elect its 47th president, bitter rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a neck-and-neck battle. 

When final voting in the US presidential elections takes place on November 5, the ballot papers will only have four languages other than English. Bengali is the only Indian language on the list.

New York City is legally required to provide voting materials in Bengali at specific polling sites. This mandate covers ballot papers and other essential voting resources, ensuring full language support for Bengali-speaking voters.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5?

“There was a lawsuit about language access, and, as you know, the country of India has a lot of different languages within it. The settlement of that lawsuit required a certain population density to have an Asian Indian language. Then, through some negotiations, they settled on Bengali. I understand the limitations of Bengali being the choice, but it came out of a lawsuit,” said Micheal J Ryan, Executive Director, Board of Elections, NYC, reported PTI.

The US Board of Elections is required to provide four Asian languages to the voters. Apart from Bengali, Chinese, Spanish, and Korean are the other Asian languages that have made it to the list.

Also Read | US Elections: Donald Trump vows to ‘end inflation, stop invasion of criminals’

‘Know English, but…’

Several residents of the Queens area, New York, expressed their satisfaction that Bengali was selected as one of the Indian languages.

Subhshesh, a Bengali sales agent in a store in Times Square, was happy that his father, who lives in the Queens area, would get linguistic assistance when he went to cast his vote in the US polls.

Also Read | How will America choose between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris? Know poll process

“People like me know English, but there are many in our community who are comfortable in the native language. This helps them at the polling station. I am sure my father will like the idea of seeing a Bengali language ballot paper,” said Subhshesh, reported PTI.

Dr Avinash Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Association, said it would help to get “our voices heard”. 

“It will help the Indian population to go out and vote. That is how we can get our voices heard. We are a sizable population. It is heartening to see how Indians go out and vote and even contest elections,” Dr Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: How Bengali became the only Indian language on NY ballots — ‘they settled on…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.30
    12:21 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    3.35 (2.28%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    279.10
    12:20 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -4.95 (-1.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    252.40
    12:21 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.35 (-0.14%)

    Tata Motors share price

    827.35
    12:21 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    3.25 (0.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,335.30
    12:06 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    15.65 (1.19%)
    More from 52 Week High

    PB Fintech share price

    1,611.00
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -101.75 (-5.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,691.90
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -104.85 (-5.84%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,121.90
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -238.2 (-5.46%)

    ABB India share price

    7,005.35
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -357 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eid Parry India share price

    812.15
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    29.75 (3.8%)

    Redington India share price

    196.10
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    7.1 (3.76%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,322.20
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    45.5 (3.56%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    152.45
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (3.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.