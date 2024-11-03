US Elections 2024: As the election approaches, the shifting demographics and focused campaigning strategies in Michigan are expected to play a vital role in shaping the electoral outcome.

US Election 2024: As a recent poll shows a dramatic shift of Indian Americans towards Donald Trump, Kamala Harris is making a concerted effort to connect with Indian American voters by honouring her mother, Shyama Gopalan.

In a post on X, Harris said her mother “came to the United States from India alone". By reflecting on her mother's journey as an immigrant and her significant contributions, Harris seeks to strengthen her bond with the community and emphasise shared values. This comes as a new survey of Indian American political attitudes finds that Indian Americans continue to support the Democratic Party in the US Presidential elections in 2024. Still, their attachment to the party has declined compared to the past.

In a post on X, Harris wrote, “My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India alone at the age of 19. Her courage and determination made me who I am today."

What is Harris's India connection? Kamala Devi Harris was born in California to Shyama Gopalan, a Tamil biologist, and Donald J. Harris, a Jamaican-American professor. After her parents' divorce, she and her sister moved with their mother to various schools before settling at Howard University. At this historic all-black college, she earned her bachelor's degree.

Harris graduated with a degree in political science and economics and later pursued a law degree, becoming a member of the bar association in 1990. She began her career as a deputy district attorney in California that same year. In 2003, she was elected as the district attorney of San Francisco and later served two terms as California's attorney general, winning elections in 2010 and 2014. In 2017, she became a junior U.S. Senator from California, making history as the second African American and the first Southeast Asian woman to hold that position.

In 2020, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination but ultimately dropped out to support Joe Biden, who later selected her as his Vice President.

The survey found that sixty-one per cent of registered Indian American voters plan to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris, while 32 per cent intend to vote for Republican Donald Trump.

At least 47 per cent of respondents in the Indian American Attitude Survey (IAAS) identify as Democrats. This is down from 56 percent in 2020, when the survey was last conducted. Those identifying as Republicans have remained steady at 21 per cent, while those identifying as Independents have increased to 26 per cent, the survey found.

A survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has found that she is likely to secure fewer votes from the community than incumbent President Joe Biden did in 2020.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Indian-American politician Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the polls are going to be an extremely close contest. However, Krishnamoorthi said he thinks Kamala will ultimately " prevail."

“But as you know, we will be looking at six or seven states very closely on election night. Some of those results may not roll in entirely on election night. We're also going to have to be patient as votes get counted," he told ANI.

Earlier on November 1, former US President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard the interests of Hindu Americans, protecting them from the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."

In a bid to strengthen ties with India, Trump also expressed his desire to boost partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as a “good friend."

Sharing a post on X, Trump wrote, "We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi."

The former President also condemned the violence against the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos."

Trump also criticised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and said that they have ignored Hindus globally and in the United States. He said, "It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!"

For individuals like Ashok Baddi, a businessman and community leader, Vice President Kamala Harris’s Indian-African background has not swayed their voting decisions this election cycle. Baddi stated in Detroit, as reported by PTI, “She has never connected with the (Indian) community," explaining why he is choosing to support Trump over Harris. The report noted that Baddi voiced concerns regarding Harris’s possible effects on U.S.-India relations and commended Trump for maintaining strong relationships with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, Baddi mentioned that the rising costs of essential goods during the Biden-Harris administration have significantly influenced his voting choice.

Kamal Rahman, a Bangladeshi-American advisor to Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, noted in the report that approximately 20% of Michigan's Muslim Americans have shifted their support to Trump in this election cycle. Ghalib, who is the first Arab-American and Muslim to hold the mayoral position, has recently backed Trump. Rahman explained that this change in support is due to various factors, including economic concerns and Trump's position on LGBTQ issues. He stated, "I am voting for Trump," despite being affiliated with the Democratic Party.

What are Muslims thinking of Donald Trump? In a strategic move to engage with local communities, Donald Trump visited Detroit on Friday to court the Muslim and Arab populations. This outreach effort highlights the importance of these demographics in the upcoming election, as candidates vie for every possible vote in a tight race. Recognizing the critical nature of Michigan in his campaign, Trump plans to hold his final public rally in Grand Rapids on Monday, underscoring the urgency of securing support in this crucial battleground state.

