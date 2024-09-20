US elections 2024: Iran, Kamala Harris ‘spying’ on Donald Trump’s campaign? What we know so far

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican candidate, said, “The FBI caught Iran spying on my campaign and giving all of the information to the Kamala Harris campaign.”

Livemint
Updated20 Sep 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, watches a video of Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, watches a video of Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican candidate, claimed earlier this week that his rival Kamala Harris and her campaign "were illegally spying" on him. In an all-caps Truth Social post on Wednesday, "The FBI caught Iran spying on my campaign and giving all of the information to the Kamala Harris campaign."

'Iran tried to send hacked files'

Trump's statement came after the FBI said that Iran had tried to provide Democrats with material “stolen” from Donald Trump’s campaign. "Hackers" linked to Iran were accused of hacking the Trump campaign and attempting to spread internal communications they pilfered.

The hackers allegedly sought access to the Democratic presidential campaign, but there's no indication those efforts were successful," the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Also Read | Kamala Harris, Donald Trump neck-and-neck in tight presidential race

As per the report, several media organisations said last month they received "stolen" information but declined to publish it. Politico, for instance, reported that it began receiving emails in July from an anonymous AOL account identified only as “Robert” that passed along what appeared to be a research dossier the campaign had apparently done on the Republican vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Now, the intelligence officials disclosed that a few people connected to President Joe Biden's reelection effort received unsolicited emails in late June and early July. This was before Biden dropped out of the race. It contained an excerpt “taken from stolen, non-public material” from the Trump campaign.

Also Read | Donald Trump treats fans to burgers, pays with Bitcoin at New York bar | Watch

How Democrats responded to 'stolen filed'

Initial reports indicated that Biden's staff never responded to those emails and may not have even opened them because they appeared to be phishing attempts, sources told NBC tweet.

Morgan Finkelstein, a spokeswoman for Democrat Kamala Harris' campaign, was quoted by the Associated press as saying that the material was not sent directly to the campaign but rather to just a few people associated with the campaign and that the emails looked like a phishing attempt or spam.

She said the campaign has cooperated with law enforcement ever since being made aware that Biden associates were “among the intended victims of this foreign influence operation.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms any effort by foreign actors to interfere in US elections including this unwelcome and unacceptable malicious activity,” she said.

Also Read | Donald Trump says India ‘very big abuser’, calls PM Modi ‘fantastic’

Donald Trump's claim

The former US president posted on social media, “Wow, just out! The FBI caught Iran spying on my campaign, and giving all of the information to the Kamala Harris campaign.”

He said, "Therefore, she and her campaign were illegally spying on me. To be known as the Iran, Iran, Iran case!" He asked, "Will Kamala resign in disgrace from politics? Will the communist left pick a new candidate to replace her?"

How Iran reacted to claims?

Iran denied the accusations, according to NBC news. Its ambassador to the United Nations called these allegations “entirely baseless, lacking any credibility and legitimacy” and “in no way acceptable,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday. 

Meanwhile, UN envoy Ali Bahreini said that Tehran “has no motivation or intention to interfere in US elections” and called on the US to provide its evidence so Iran could respond fully, NBC reported.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS elections 2024: Iran, Kamala Harris ‘spying’ on Donald Trump’s campaign? What we know so far

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.50
    10:38 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.9 (1.94%)

    NTPC

    422.70
    10:38 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.31%)

    Bharat Electronics

    278.00
    10:38 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.25 (1.92%)

    Indus Towers

    384.20
    10:38 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    -5.45 (-1.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    IIFL Finance

    543.15
    10:30 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.85 (9.88%)

    Cochin Shipyard

    1,791.95
    10:30 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    113.25 (6.75%)

    Minda Corporation

    553.80
    10:30 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    33.55 (6.45%)

    RITES

    359.85
    10:30 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    18.62 (5.46%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.