US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris admits ‘broken’ immigration system, calls for stricter measures

In the lead-up to the US Elections 2024, Kamala Harris acknowledged the system's failures to tackle illegal immigration, and called for stricter security measures

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Sep 2024, 07:59 AM IST
US Vice-President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris
US Vice-President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris

US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris recently admitted in an interview that the US immigration system is “broken”, that needs “to be fixed”. The issue of immigration continues to be a hot-topic on both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Harris's agenda, as they are set to face each other in the US Presidential polls in November.

According to a report by NBC news, Kamala Harris will call for enhanced security measures including new fentanyl detection machines and more Border Patrol agents. Harris also plans to press the Chinese government to do more crack down on companies that make the precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl, stated the report.

Also Read | US Presidential candidate Donald Trump slams Google search: ‘Illegal activity’

Stricter asylum restrictions

Kamala Harris has further planned to go farther than Biden's executive action to tackle the issue of illegal immigration.

According to Joe Biden's latest regulations, if border encounters rise above a 7-day average of 1,500, then migrants crossing the border illegally cannot apply for asylum. Harris, on the other hand is looking for a lower average number, to lodge stricter border security measures.

Also Read | Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris, ‘She understands what it takes….’

The US has a record of 10 million illegal border crossings since Biden took office. The April 2024 U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data showed that Southwest border encounters exceeded 179,000, while total nationwide encounters exceeded 247,000. The CBP data also showed that encounters at Southwest border ports of entry in April 2024 grew nearly 100 percent as compared to April 2021.

‘Run on a problem…fix the border’

In discussing immigration, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have increasingly thrown flak at each other as the US polls near.

Kamala Harris has increasingly attacked Trump over his efforts to kill a bipartisan border funding deal this year. “He killed a bill that would have actually been a solution because he wants to run on a problem,” Harris said in her MSNBC interview.

Also Read | Gunshots fired into Kamala Harris’ election campaign office: Report

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was not far behind in his response. “She keeps talking about how she supposedly wants to fix the border,” Trump recently said at a news conference at Trump Tower. “Why didn’t she fix it almost four years ago?” questioned Donald Trump, reported NBC.

Catch latest updates here.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Elections 2024: Kamala Harris admits ‘broken’ immigration system, calls for stricter measures

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.000.00
      Chennai
      77,031.000.00
      Delhi
      77,183.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.